The Family Man 2 ending explained: What happens to Srikant-Suchi, season 3 in pipeline?

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man 2 released last week and has been a craze ever since among the audience. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, the show has received wide critical acclaim.

The show revolves around the story of a middle-class man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj. Samantha makes her digital debut with her role of Rajji in the new season, which also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

Now that it has been three days since the show landed online, let us delve into the details and explore some of the crucial plot points and how they culminated in the climax. SPOILERS AHEAD

Srikant's marriage on the rocks?

After an animated session with a counsellor, Srikant wants to re-initiate a dialogue with Suchi (Srikant's wife Suchitra, essayed by Priyamani). One of the last scenes we get to see on The Family Man season 2 is the couple sitting in their kitchen, sipping on their late night coffee. Srikant asks Suchi why she has not been herself and she is about to share a guilt she has been living with. The screen blanks out just before she speaks.

Suchi's closeness with Arvind (Suchi's friend, played by Sharad) has had Srikant doubt her in the past and he once confessed that he is a traditional old man for whom one can either be married or unmarried. There are no in-between. After Suchi's confession, will he continue his efforts to rekindle their marriage?

Srikant may not admit it, but he still loves Suchi and his phone call after a colleague's death was proof. He simply cried into the phone with Suchi on the other side after Milind's death. If indeed Suchi cheated on him, Srikant may become slightly detached but he may not completely give up on the marriage.

Dhriti's loss of innocence

One of the major twists on the show was reserved for Srikant's daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur). From a teenager blaming her parents for their every move to a grown up who knows how to keep secrets in the family, she had the maximum growth as a character.

The tortures that she faced must have had a brutal affect on Dhriti. As a teenager, she would be shattered at having been cheated in love. However, the realisation of the importance of her father's job and the pride associated with it, has perhaps saved her from depression. She continues to be a happy child, and a much more mature one than we saw last season.

The Family Man season 3?

With their end credits, Raj and DK left no doubts that there will be a season three of the much-loved thriller. We are shown details of how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit the country before the makers tease fans with the Chinese project called Guan Yu. A character is seen chatting online with someone and the English subtitles tell us that the Chinese project is underway and and is likely to take place in Nagaland.

The first season of the show explored the Indo-Pakistani relations while the country's ties with Sri Lanka were explored in the second season. Considering the geo-political importance of Nagaland and the relationship between India and China, the third season of the show is likely to focus on politics and its repercussions on another side of the Indian sub-continent.

