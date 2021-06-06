Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2 ending explained: What happens to Srikant-Suchi, season 3 in pipeline?
Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man 2.
Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in The Family Man 2.
web series

The Family Man 2 ending explained: What happens to Srikant-Suchi, season 3 in pipeline?

  • The Family Man 2: We discuss major twists in the show that landed online last week. Will Srikant's marriage with Suchi come to end? SPOILERS AHEAD
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man 2 released last week and has been a craze ever since among the audience. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, the show has received wide critical acclaim.

The show revolves around the story of a middle-class man who is also a world-class spy, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Manoj. Samantha makes her digital debut with her role of Rajji in the new season, which also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

Now that it has been three days since the show landed online, let us delve into the details and explore some of the crucial plot points and how they culminated in the climax. SPOILERS AHEAD

Srikant's marriage on the rocks?

After an animated session with a counsellor, Srikant wants to re-initiate a dialogue with Suchi (Srikant's wife Suchitra, essayed by Priyamani). One of the last scenes we get to see on The Family Man season 2 is the couple sitting in their kitchen, sipping on their late night coffee. Srikant asks Suchi why she has not been herself and she is about to share a guilt she has been living with. The screen blanks out just before she speaks.

Suchi's closeness with Arvind (Suchi's friend, played by Sharad) has had Srikant doubt her in the past and he once confessed that he is a traditional old man for whom one can either be married or unmarried. There are no in-between. After Suchi's confession, will he continue his efforts to rekindle their marriage?

Srikant may not admit it, but he still loves Suchi and his phone call after a colleague's death was proof. He simply cried into the phone with Suchi on the other side after Milind's death. If indeed Suchi cheated on him, Srikant may become slightly detached but he may not completely give up on the marriage.

Dhriti's loss of innocence

One of the major twists on the show was reserved for Srikant's daughter Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur). From a teenager blaming her parents for their every move to a grown up who knows how to keep secrets in the family, she had the maximum growth as a character.

The tortures that she faced must have had a brutal affect on Dhriti. As a teenager, she would be shattered at having been cheated in love. However, the realisation of the importance of her father's job and the pride associated with it, has perhaps saved her from depression. She continues to be a happy child, and a much more mature one than we saw last season.

The Family Man season 3?

With their end credits, Raj and DK left no doubts that there will be a season three of the much-loved thriller. We are shown details of how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit the country before the makers tease fans with the Chinese project called Guan Yu. A character is seen chatting online with someone and the English subtitles tell us that the Chinese project is underway and and is likely to take place in Nagaland.

Also read: Paul Walker's brother reacts to tribute in Fast and Furious film

The first season of the show explored the Indo-Pakistani relations while the country's ties with Sri Lanka were explored in the second season. Considering the geo-political importance of Nagaland and the relationship between India and China, the third season of the show is likely to focus on politics and its repercussions on another side of the Indian sub-continent.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
the family man manoj bajpayee samantha akkineni priyamani + 2 more

Related Stories

An old picture of R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.
An old picture of R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.
bollywood

When Madhavan spoke of 'beautiful women' at work, how he took his wife to shoots

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • R Madhavan celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary on Sunday. The actor married his wife, Sarita Birje on June 6, 1999.
READ FULL STORY
Rashmika Mandanna with her pet Aura.
Rashmika Mandanna with her pet Aura.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna writes heartfelt post about her pet dog Aura

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a collage of pictures with her pet Aura and said how amid all the chaos in the world, her pet helped her stay sane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.