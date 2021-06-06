Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'
Paul Walker in a still from Fast &amp; Furious 7.
Paul Walker in a still from Fast & Furious 7.
hollywood

Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody, in a recent interview, said Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel and the team had done a great job of paying a tribute to his brother and his character in the film, Brian O'Conner.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:18 PM IST

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast and the Furious franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film.

"Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far," Cody said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way 'F and F' has honoured his brother's legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres.

Cody said Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul's character, Brian O'Conner".


He recalled that he was in middle school when the OG 'F and F' came out, and his brother's movie is what Cody credits for his own love of cars. He told TMZ that people stop him in the street all the time to tell him Paul is the reason they love cars, and he always has the same response "Me too!!!"

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless.

The actor died on November 30, 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn't happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time. The script for the 8th installment referred to Paul's character a few times, as per TMZ.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paul walker fast and the furious

Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna with her pet Aura.
Rashmika Mandanna with her pet Aura.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna writes heartfelt post about her pet dog Aura

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Actor Rashmika Mandanna posted a collage of pictures with her pet Aura and said how amid all the chaos in the world, her pet helped her stay sane.
READ FULL STORY
Parineeti Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra's reaction to The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Parineeti Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra's reaction to The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
bollywood

Parineeti reveals Priyanka's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra has been in the spotlight after having starred in three movies this year. She first appeared in the Hindi adaption of The Girl on the Train followed by Saina and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.