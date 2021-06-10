The Family Man fans think Arvind is the real villain of the show, was behind Operation Zulfiqar: Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who appears as Arvind in The Family Man, has said that people believe Arvind is the real villain of the show. He credited the discourse to the strength of the writing, which he said has engaged fans.

In an interview, he said that people have are also upset at Suchi, the wife of protagonist Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee; and disappointed in JK, Srikant's friend, for supporting her. Srikant and Suchi's crumbling marriage is also explored in the The Family Man, which is otherwise a spy thriller.

"Take for instance the Operation Zulfiqar in season one. So many people believed that Arvind was behind it. The assumptions are there; about why I'm in the show in the first place. 'Arvind will be revealed as the villain; he's a terrorist'. All these assumptions were made in the previous season. And that's the beauty of the writing," Sharad told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

"That's because of the show. People are involved and have evolved with the show. They are attached to the characters. If your audience is attached to you, that means your show is good," he added.

He said that the reason Suchi is behaving like this is because what happened between her and Arvind at Lonavala -- which remains a mystery -- coincided with her marital issues, and professional dilemmas.

The Family Man, created, co-written, and co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. A third season has been teased. Manoj said in a recent interview that the story is ready, but the third season will take close to two years to arrive.