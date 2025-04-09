The Last of Us 2 release date and time: When will new episodes drop on HBO?

‘The Last Of Us’ is finally arriving with its second season on April 13 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO. Cord-cutters can rejoice as the new episodes will simultaneously be available for streaming on HBO’s OTT platform Max. Pedro Pascal arrives at the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" on Monday, March 24, 2025, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A New Chapter Begins

Picking up approximately five years after the conclusion of season one, season two delves into the events of the acclaimed video game "The Last Of Us Part II." Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have found a semblance of peace in Jackson, Wyoming, a seemingly secure community. However, their past actions and the ever-present dangers of the infected world are poised to shatter this fragile tranquillity, propelling them into a more brutal and morally ambiguous chapter of their journey.

Seven Weeks of Intense Drama

This season will consist of seven episodes, a slightly shorter run than its predecessor. Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly every Sunday night on both HBO and Max, culminating on May 25.

Season 2, Episode 1, "Future Days": April 13, 2025

Season 2, Episode 2: April 20, 2025

Season 2, Episode 3: April 27, 2025

Season 2, Episode 4: May 4, 2025

Season 2, Episode 5: May 11, 2025

Season 2, Episode 6: May 18, 2025

Season 2, Episode 7: May 25, 2025

New Faces Join the Journey

The second season of ‘The Last Of Us’ welcomes several pivotal characters from the game’s ‘Part II,’ including Kaitlyn Dever as the determined Abby, Isabela Merced as Ellie's close friend and romantic interest Dina, and Young Mazino as the selfless community member Jesse. These additions promise to add new layers of complexity to the already rich narrative.

A Darker Path Ahead

While the showrunners have affirmed their commitment to the core storyline of the game, they have also hinted at some deviations and expansions to best suit the television format. With early reviews suggesting a darker and more intense season, anticipation is incredibly high to witness the next stage of Joel and Ellie's compelling story unfold.

The show’s creator Craig Mazin has even likened this season to ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ of the Star Wars franchise, suggesting a more challenging and emotionally resonant experience for viewers.