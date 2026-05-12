The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power renewed for season 4; first look of season 3 teases Sauron’s biggest war yet

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially returning for its highly-anticipated third season on November 11, 2026. The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation, where Prime Video also highlighted the fantasy epic’s massive global success and growing fanbase. According to Amazon MGM Studios, the series has attracted more than 185 million viewers worldwide, making it one of Prime Video’s strongest performers and a major driver of new Prime membership sign-ups globally.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power renewed for season 4 ahead of season 3.(Instagram)

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“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

Season 3 will focus on the war of the Elves and Sauron

The upcoming season will reportedly jump forward several years after the events of Season 2 and place viewers directly in the middle of one of Middle-earth’s most defining conflicts — the War of the Elves and Sauron. Prime Video revealed that the new season will follow the Dark Lord Sauron as he attempts to forge the One Ring, a weapon powerful enough to help him dominate Middle-earth and bind all its peoples to his will. The new chapter is expected to significantly raise the stakes as kingdoms fall into chaos and alliances are tested across Tolkien’s fantasy world.

The fantasy epic continues to dominate streaming charts

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{{^usCountry}} Amazon also shared updated viewership milestones for the series, calling it one of the highest-performing titles in Prime Video history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amazon also shared updated viewership milestones for the series, calling it one of the highest-performing titles in Prime Video history. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Season 1 remains the platform’s biggest television premiere ever based on viewers during its first 91-day launch window, while Season 2 currently ranks among Prime Video’s top five most-watched returning seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Season 1 remains the platform’s biggest television premiere ever based on viewers during its first 91-day launch window, while Season 2 currently ranks among Prime Video’s top five most-watched returning seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second season also debuted as the number one original series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and remained in the top four throughout its run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second season also debuted as the number one original series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart and remained in the top four throughout its run. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Critically, both seasons of the show remain Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising the scale, visual ambition and cinematic production values of the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critically, both seasons of the show remain Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers praising the scale, visual ambition and cinematic production values of the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Revisiting Tolkien’s Second Age {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revisiting Tolkien’s Second Age {{/usCountry}}

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Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power explores the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth. The series follows both familiar and original characters as they face the return of evil across kingdoms including Lindon, Númenor and the Misty Mountains. Over the course of the story, heroes rise, kingdoms collapse and powerful rings begin shaping the future of Middle-earth forever.

Who is behind season 3?

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Season 3 will once again be led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The executive producing team also includes Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brändström, who additionally serves as director. Matthew Penry-Davey is attached as producer, while Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene and Andrew Lee serve as co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Update on season 4

With the announcement of the release date of season 3, the makers announced the show’s renewal for season 4.

The show was originally conceived as a multi-season epic, and with Season 3 now moving into the central conflict involving Sauron and the forging of the One Ring, fans are already speculating that Season 4 could push even deeper into the full-scale war for Middle-earth.

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