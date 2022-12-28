The Mirza Malik Show: Sania Mirza sings Neha Kakkar's Aao Raja, leaves Shoaib Malik in splits. Watch

Tennis star Sania Mirza sang Neha Kakkar's song, Aao Raja, leaving husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik in splits. A new promo from episode two of their show, The Mirza Malik Show, was shared on Emaxtv1's YouTube channel on Wednesday. (Also Read | Even as divorce rumours refuse to die down, Shoab Malik unveils promo of new talk show with Sania Mirza)

The upcoming episode will feature Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed as the guest. They spoke about Humayun playing Dr Hasnat Khan in the acclaimed Netflix series The Crown. He played Princess Diana’s love interest, Dr Hasnat Khan, in the fifth season of the drama.

Shoaib Malik said, "Aap Princess Diana ke bohut karreb nazar aaye (You looked very close to Princess Diana)." Laughing Humayun replied, "Usi ki struggle karraha tha (I was struggling for that)." Sania asked, "Kuch aaya response (Any response?" Humayun replied, "Ya I got a lot of response from the people."

In a game segment, Shoaib said a few words that were the lyrics of a song and Sania and Humayun had to guess the track. Shoaib said, "Door knock na kare, seedha andar aaye." An excited Sania pressed the buzzer and sang the song as he laughed. Humayun also joined her. The song is from the film Gabbar is Back. Along with Neha Kakkar, singer Honey Singh lent his voice to the track.

The Mirza Malik Show was announced last month by Urduflix on Instagram, amid divorce rumours between Sania and Shoaib. The show airs on the OTT platform Urduflix. The announcement had left netizens confused. "Was it a publicity stunt?" a social media user commented on the post. "So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame," another person wrote.

While many raised questions, there're social media users who became happy after knowing about the couple's show. "Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice," another fan wrote.

Shoaib and Sania married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage. The couple has not commented on the rumours yet.

