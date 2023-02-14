The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor woos Sobhita Dhulipala in one scene, slaps her in another

Anil Kapoor has shared a teaser to introduce his unpredictable character from his upcoming web series, The Night Manager. The actor plays a criminal in the garb of a businessman named Shelly Rungta, who says he manufactures agricultural and industrial machinery but actually deals in weapons. Also read: The Night Manager first look: Aditya Roy Kapur to take on Anil Kapoor's arms dealer avatar in their debut web show

The video shows Anil talking about his character which he says just does normal boring stuff. He is seen smoking cigar, brutally stabbing someone and shooting another. He is also seen standing alongside Sobhita Dulipala amid a romantic set up in one scene and slapping her in the other.

Sharing the video, Anil wrote on Instagram, “Meet Shelly Rungta, A (businessman) criminal who deals in (machinery) deadly weapons. Catch my journey on #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager from 17th Feb onwards."

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17 onwards. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name and is produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, as well as the official Hindi remake of the British TV series based on the same. While Anil Kapoor will step into the shoes of actor Hugh Laurie, Aditya Roy Kapur take up the role originally played by Tom Hiddleston.

Talking about the we series, Anil had earlier said, "Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. We are super excited to bring the series to global audience with Disney Hotstar."

