The Scam – Leaked teaser: Zee5 announces show on paper leak, student suicides amid nationwide protests

The Scam – Leaked teaser: Even as the country has seen nationwide protests sparked in New Delhi against alleged irregularities in NEET exams, OTT platform Zee5 has announced a new show. Dropping a teaser on Wednesday, the platform announced The Scam – Leaked web series that delves into paper leaks and student suicides.

The Scam – Leaked teaser released

The Scam – Leaked teaser: The teaser explores paper leakes and student suicides in India.

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A 1-minute-9-second-long teaser was released on Wednesday to announce The Scam – Leaked. “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief,” wrote Zee5, announcing the show. Their post also said, “The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee 5.” A release date has yet to be announced. The teaser was released without the director, cast, or crew names attached. But Zee5 tagged filmmakers Sameer S Redij, Anand Singh, Pragati Deshmukh and Balwinder Singh Janjua in their post.

The teaser shows exam papers being printed under strict vigilance. They are sealed with a confidential tag and packed into cartons. However, before the cartons are loaded into vehicles, one paper leaks. The person clicks pictures of the question paper and releases it, leading to chaos. Soon, there’s media coverage on the leak, showing student reactions and empty classrooms. It ends with a student receiving a call from their father. Only it’s too late. Further details of the show are yet to be revealed.

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Internet reacts to ‘timely’ teaser

{{^usCountry}} Many thought The Scam – Leaked was being announced at the right time. “Man...that was so hard hitting. I will watch this movie definitely before it is removed,” commented one person on YouTube, seemingly referring to how Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan’s Satluj was removed from the same platform within 2 days. “Perfect series for current situation,” wrote another. “This is well needed to open up the eyes of lndian youth,” commented one person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many thought The Scam – Leaked was being announced at the right time. “Man...that was so hard hitting. I will watch this movie definitely before it is removed,” commented one person on YouTube, seemingly referring to how Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan’s Satluj was removed from the same platform within 2 days. “Perfect series for current situation,” wrote another. “This is well needed to open up the eyes of lndian youth,” commented one person. {{/usCountry}}

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“zee 5 team understands algorithim,” joked one YouTuber, while another wrote, ‘The timing...damn.!” Some even asked if Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Cockroach Janata Party will feature in the story, referring to the current protests. “Problem ke solution se pehli movie aagayi. Wahh re India. (Before finding a solution to the issue, a movie is releasing. Good job India),” wrote one person sarcastically.

The CJP, Sonam Wangchuk and students across India have been demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak. The protests that began at Jantar Mantar saw the Chalo Sansad march on July 20. Police action with lathi and tear gas during the protests sparked protests across the country, with numerous celebrities also voicing out against the move.