The trailer of Season 2 of The Traitors has been released by Prime Video. This reality show game has returned, promising viewers an interesting season full of no trust, just betrayal. The season is hosted by none other than Karan Johar and promises viewers more excitement in the form of 21 new celebrity participants. This season will be played within the beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Every word spoken, every decision taken may make a big difference in the game. The twist for this season comes in the form of Boo, the new accomplice who carries the 'Buri Khabar'.

Celebrity line-up

The Traitors Season 2 trailer: Karan Johar brings bigger betrayals, sharper mind games and celebrity chaos.

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The celebrity line-up this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri also join the new season. They will compete for the title and a significant cash prize while trying to outsmart one another.

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The game becomes even more dangerous

{{^usCountry}} The trailer offers a glimpse into a season packed with tense confrontations, risky alliances, secret plotting and dramatic eliminations. Karan Johar sets the tone early in the trailer, saying, “This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer offers a glimpse into a season packed with tense confrontations, risky alliances, secret plotting and dramatic eliminations. Karan Johar sets the tone early in the trailer, saying, “This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the trailer, all the traitors contestants are already in a big mess. Shweta claims, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me),” when Karan says, “You can't be that good at catching a liar.” Rhea claims she is well-versed with reality shows, whereas Parul seems to taking a jibe at contestant by saying, “She is a TV actress. She can cry without glycerine.” Rida is seen calling someone out and towards the end of the tear, is completely in tears. Everyone is coming for each other's necks.

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Like the first season, the game revolves around two groups. The Innocents must work together to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they themselves are removed from the competition.

Meanwhile, the Traitors secretly plot against everyone else while trying to protect their own identities. As the missions become tougher and the Circle of Shaq discussions get more intense, friendships begin to crack, suspicion grows stronger and every decision comes with serious consequences.

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Karan says the new season surprised even him

Talking about returning as the host, Karan Johar said, “Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh. With season two, we knew we had to return with a game that was bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable. But this time, the Players entered the palace fully aware of the format's twists and traps, armed with strategies, stronger instincts, and a ruthlessness that caught me off guard.”

He added, “This season, you'll witness friendships unravel, trust give way to paranoia, alliances crumble, and Players made choices that genuinely surprised and at times, even shocked me. That's the beauty of The Traitors—just when you think you've figured it out, the game turns everything on its head. As the host, I've had a front-row seat to some truly unbelievable moments, and I can honestly say I wasn't prepared for what unfolded this season.”

Premiere details

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The trailer arrives shortly after Prime Video introduced all 21 contestants through its immersive Dining Theatre of Treachery event in Mumbai. Now, with the conclusion of their previous reality show Alliance, the new season will premiere on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

The Traitors Season 2 is the Indian adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning format and is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International.