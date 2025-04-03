The White Lotus composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer won't return for season 4, cites creative differences with Mike White

Three times Emmy winning composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer says he would not return for The White Lotus season 4. Cristóbal has sited creative differences with the show's creator Mike White as his reason to quit. The Season 3 finale of The White Lotus is set to air this Sunday.

In an interview with The New York Times, the composer said his differences with White started during season 1, when they were finalising for show's theme song. They only grew during the production of currently airing season. Cristóbal's unique theme song, 'ooh-loo-loo-loo' had created an aura of eeriness adding to the unsettling atmosphere in the show which was appreciated by the audience, however, it was missing in season 3.

White wanted more sexy, chill vibes for Season 3

For the current season, the composer said White wanted a more happening background music that "one would listen to in Ibiza, in so clubby place with a chill, sexy vibe"

“I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway,” Tapia de Veer told the Times. “He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that," the composer said.

“I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving. I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever. Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that," he added.

About The White Lotus Season 3

The Season 3 finale of The White Lotus is set to air this Sunday and will be 90 minutes long. Season 3 cast members include Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.