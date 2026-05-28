'Career suicide': Tom Hardy refused to film MobLand, kept Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren 'waiting for hours', says report

The drama around Tom Hardy’s reported exit from MobLand has intensified. Days after it was reported that Tom had been ‘fired’ from the show, a new report claims the actor was uncooperative on set, often refusing to come out of his trailer for hours and making other cast members wait.

Reports of Tom Hardy’s erratic behaviour on MobLand sets

MobLand is a crime drama starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy.

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The Hollywood Reporter cited a source as saying, “He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.” The allegedly problematic on-set behaviour pertained to the filming of the show’s second season. A third season has not been greenlit.

It had earlier been reported that Tom was clashing with the show’s producers. A Puck News report claimed that Tom Hardy was trying to alter dialogue and provide script notes to the show’s executive producer, Jez Butterworth, and creator Ronan Bennett, which led to the face-off.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, several portals, including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, reported that Tom had been fired from the show after two seasons. He will not appear in a third season of the Paramount+ crime drama. Production on Season 2 has already wrapped, with filming finishing in March. All about MobLand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, several portals, including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, reported that Tom had been fired from the show after two seasons. He will not appear in a third season of the Paramount+ crime drama. Production on Season 2 has already wrapped, with filming finishing in March. All about MobLand {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} MobLand is a crime drama that revolves around the Harrigan crime family led by patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). Tom Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza on the show, which streams on Paramount+. The show, directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Janet McTeer, Jordi Mollà, and Toby Jones. MobLand premiered on Paramount+ in March 2025. The second season has been filmed and is scheduled for release this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MobLand is a crime drama that revolves around the Harrigan crime family led by patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren). Tom Hardy plays fixer Harry Da Souza on the show, which streams on Paramount+. The show, directed by Guy Ritchie, also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Janet McTeer, Jordi Mollà, and Toby Jones. MobLand premiered on Paramount+ in March 2025. The second season has been filmed and is scheduled for release this year. {{/usCountry}}

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It’s not the first time Tom has clashed with colleagues on set. He notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy's previous clashes

Director George Miller had later told The Telegraph, “I’m an optimist, so I saw their behaviour as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival. There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.”

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