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'Career suicide': Tom Hardy refused to film MobLand, kept Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren 'waiting for hours', says report

MobLand is a crime drama directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

May 28, 2026 09:44 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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The drama around Tom Hardy’s reported exit from MobLand has intensified. Days after it was reported that Tom had been ‘fired’ from the show, a new report claims the actor was uncooperative on set, often refusing to come out of his trailer for hours and making other cast members wait.

Reports of Tom Hardy’s erratic behaviour on MobLand sets

MobLand is a crime drama starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy.

The Hollywood Reporter cited a source as saying, “He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time. He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.” The allegedly problematic on-set behaviour pertained to the filming of the show’s second season. A third season has not been greenlit.

It had earlier been reported that Tom was clashing with the show’s producers. A Puck News report claimed that Tom Hardy was trying to alter dialogue and provide script notes to the show’s executive producer, Jez Butterworth, and creator Ronan Bennett, which led to the face-off.

It’s not the first time Tom has clashed with colleagues on set. He notoriously fell out with co-star Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy's previous clashes

Director George Miller had later told The Telegraph, “I’m an optimist, so I saw their behaviour as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival. There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided.”

 
tom hardy pierce brosnan
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