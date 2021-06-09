Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan, says his 'akka' lived in Chennai. Watch

As Marvel's Loki is unveiled before the world, actor Tom Hiddleston in a special message for Indian fans expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan. Loki, the third streaming series from Marvel Studios, is available on Disney+ Hoststar Premium in India.

In the video, the actor plays a word association game. For the word Loki, he came up with 'me'; for Thor, he said 'brother'; for Chris, he replied 'Hemsworth'. The word(s) that Tom associated with India were 'Shah Rukh Khan'.

When asked to associate a word with Bollywood, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again." Asked to associate a word with an Indian city, he said "Chennai. My akka lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!”

This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken about either India or Shah Rukh. In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Tom said, "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”

Speaking about watching Devdas, Tom had said, "My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it." He had also expressed his wish to star in a Bollywood movie. "I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said.