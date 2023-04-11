Tooth Pari trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala star in unusual love story of dentist and vampire. Watch

The upcoming web series on Netflix, Tooth Pari, features an unusual love story as a shy dentist falls for a vampire, who comes to get her tooth fixed. As the two try to figure out their romance, there is a battle between the human and vampire world beneath that slowly comes to light. The series has been created and directed by Pratim D Gupta. (Also read: Shantanu Maheshwari: Before Gangubai Kathiawadi I would get rejected, or replaced at the last minute)

Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala star in Netflix's upcoming web series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, Netflix India shared the first trailer of the series with the caption, "She was a vampire girl, he was a dentist boy. What could go wrong? Catch Rumi and Roy’s story, in Tooth Pari. Arrives 20th April!" Viewers were intrigued by the new Netflix show. One Twitter user, Bhai bangali vampire dekhbi (Look at the Bengali vampire). While another shared, "This looks really fun!."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer shows the fateful meeting between Tanya Maniktala's Rumi who arrives at the clinic of Dr Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari) to fix her broken fang. Soon, the two fall in love but when Roy discovers Rumi's real state, he grows a bit scared. Their love story also seems to be challenged by opposing forces from the human and vampire world.

It seems as if there is a whole other world of vampires living underneath Kolkata. A police officer (Sikandar Kher) discovers Rumi's missing fang and realises the myth about vampires could be true after all. Revathy looks to be playing a leader amongst the vampires. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the series also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Adil Hussain. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites premieres on Netflix on April 20, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanya Maniktala made her acting debut with Mira Nair's international series A Suitable Boy in 2020. She was also seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq and acted in the SonyLIV series Chutzpah. Shantanu Maheshwari made his film debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The actor has appeared in several dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He is also part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew who won the World of Dance Championship in Los Angeles in 2015.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON