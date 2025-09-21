Tulsa King Season 3: When do new episodes of Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama drop? See full release guide here

The long wait comes to an end as the brand new season 3 of Tulsa King is all set to be aired on Paramount+. The enthralling crime drama, which is led by Sylvester Stallone and created by Taylor Sheridan, will return to Paramount+ on Sunday. Paramount+ had announced earlier that the hit series Tulsa King will also have its fourth season. Tulsa King season 3, check full episode release schedule (Instagram/tulsaking)

The streaming service giant claimed that the Season 2 premiere of the original series attained more than 21 million global viewers, thus making it their most-watched global premiere to date, as per USA Today. Among the new characters, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest names to feature in season 3. Jackson will play Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the new season.

How many episodes are in Tulsa King Season 3?

Tulsa King season 3 will have 10 episodes, and the series will air every Sunday from now until November 23. The titles of the first four episodes have already been disclosed, but the remaining episode titles are not known yet.

Full schedule of Tulsa King Season 3

Take a look at the season 3 full schedule.

Episode 1: “Blood and Bourbon” – September 21

Episode 2: “The Fifty” – September 28

Episode 3: “The G and the OG” – October 5

Episode 4: October 12

Episode 5: October 19

Episode 6: October 26

Episode 7: November 2

Episode 8: November 9

Episode 9: November 16

Episode 10: November 23

Tulsa King season 3 returning cast

The returning cast members for season 3 of Tulsa King are understood to be Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, Martin Starr as Bohdi Geigerman, Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell, Max Casella as Manny Truisi, and Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci.

In addition, Garrett Hedlund will be seen as Mitch Keller, Dana Delany as Margaret Deveraux, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Chris Caldovino as Goodie Carangi, McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace, Michael Beach as Mark Mitchell, and Mike Walden as Bigfoot.

