Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Twinkle Khanna gives glowing review to Mare of Easttown, says she neglected her 'sleep, children, chores'
web series

Twinkle Khanna gives glowing review to Mare of Easttown, says she neglected her 'sleep, children, chores'

Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter on Thursday to share her thoughts on HBO's latest murder mystery, Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has binged through Mare of Easttown and loved it.

Twinkle Khanna is the latest Indian celebrity to fall in love with Mare of Easttown. She took to Twitter on Thursday to share a glowing review of the hit series, starring Kate Winslet in the lead.

Twinkle described in her usual witty flavour how the show had her spellbound. "Mare of Easttown holds you in place like you are a moth affixed with an entomological pin directly through the thorax. Sleep, children, chores are all neglected as you watch Mare played by the fabulous Winslet investigate a murder. Family, flaws and fallibility. #mustwatch," she wrote in her tweet.

In Mare of Easttown, Kate plays a detective investigating a series of heinous crimes against women in a Pennsylvania community. The series was created by Brad Inglesby and directed by Craig Zobel. The series ended last month.

The Hindustan Times review for the series read, "Mare of Easttown unfolds like the dozens of other small-town mysteries that we’ve seen; routinely revisiting familiar themes and walking down well-trod narrative nooks. As is customary for protagonists in shows such as this, Mare is an emotional recluse, clearly affected by a past trauma. The dependably strong Winslet gives her a gruff manner and a John Wayne-walk, but Mare isn't as instantly memorable as, say, Benoit Blanc, or Luther."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra remembers father Ashok on death anniversary, recalls childhood incident

Other stars such as actor-filmmaker Zach Braff and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy also praised the show. Zach called the show 'a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art' and thanked 'everyone involved'. Dan tweeted, "Sending love and strength to everyone watching Mare tonight."

Mare of Easttown more than doubled its weekly audience through its run. Episode six raked in over two million viewers across all platforms. The show also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, and others.

