Uorfi Javed advises Kusha Kapila on dealing with rejection, heartbreak in new video. Watch

Uorfi Javed has shared her top tips for dealing with rejection, and also shared how she deals with being body-shamed or slut-shamed. In a teaser of the show, Uorfi and Kusha Kapila discussed different aspects of dating in the modern world. (Also read: Kusha Kapila's husband Zorawar Ahluwalia slams attacks on her after divorce announcement)

Kusha Kapila and Uorfi Javed were part of the new Tinder Swipe Ride.

Kusha Kapila welcomed Uorfi Javed on the latest episode of Swipe Ride. It is a show in which she invites celebrities to share dating tips with her. The show currently streams on the digital platform Jio Cinema.

Dealing with rejections

A teaser from the episode, that Kusha shared online, began with Kusha asking Urfi, "You think you like someone and he has rejected you. What are the three steps to get out of that loop?" Uorfi was quick to reply with: “I just have one step. Go to hell, man.”

Dealing with body-shaming/slut-shaming

Kusha then asked Uorfi, "When a guy, who meets you now, and tries to even slightly body-shame you or slut-shame you….how do you deal with it?" Uorfi then replied, “I don't deal with it now, I don't allow it.”

Uorfi also said, "You need to go out, experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken so that you in the end, finally, what is it that you want". Kusha responded with, "Wow! I can feel that statement in my bones."

At the start of the video, Uorfi also joked that one can "only manifest" her if they have cameras around. Kusha assured her that she had six cameras covering Uorfi.

Kusha's new episode

Sharing a promotional post for her show, Kusha wrote on Instagram, “aaja meri gaadi mein baith ja (Come, sit in my car). Season 3 of @tinder_india’s Swipe Ride drops today - a series where yours truly and a celebrity guest drops a gorgeous kanya (girl) to her Tinder date. Aapke dost ko le jana hai? Bata dijiye, hum le jayenegey (Tell us, we will take her).” Badhiya episode hai, zaroor dekhna (It is a good episode, please watch). Watch #SwipeRide, now streaming free, only on @officialjiocinema." Uorfi also responded to the post and wrote that it is a good episode."

Kusha's separation

Last month, Kusha Kapila and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia had announced their separation. Ever since she has been facing online attacks with trolls claiming that she "left" Zorawar after finding success.

