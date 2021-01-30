IND USA
Live Telecast will star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.
web series

Venkat Prabhu says web series Live Telecast was supposed to be his debut film

The web series, Live Telecast, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people, trapped in a haunted house. It stars Kajal Aggarwal in a lead role.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is making his digital debut with upcoming Tamil web series Live Telecast starring Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, has revealed that he had written the series as his debut film but couldn’t make it due to various constraints.

The series is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from February 12. It’s about a group of people getting trapped in a haunted house.

Venkat Prabhu wrote: “My first script which I wrote for my debut was #livetelecast #நேரடிஒளிபரப்பு Due to various constraints I couldn't take it up to the floors!!! But now I made the same script as my debut series! Thanks to @DisneyplusHSVIP for backing it up (sic).”


Apart from Kajal Aggarwal, the series also stars Vaibhav, Anandhi and Premgi among others.

The trailer of the show was recently released. Going by the visuals, it looks like a supernatural thriller and it was extremely well received.

On being part of the project, Kajal Aggarwal said in a statement: “As an actor, I am constantly looking for roles that challenge me and take me out of my comfort zone. LIVE TELECAST did just that! My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single-minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show!”


Venkat Prabhu is known for his films such as Saroja, Mankatha and Masss. He’s currently filming upcoming Tamil political drama Manaadu with Simbu.

