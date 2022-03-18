Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah: Jalsa is meant for the world audience

The thriller-drama Jalsa, released today on Amazon Prime, marks the first collaboration between actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. Balan, who plays a journalist in the film, lauds her co-star and says, “I always enjoy watching Shefali [on screen]. I was thrilled that we got to work together on this project. It’s fulfilling when you work with an actor like her. Unfortunately, we don’t have too many scenes together.”

Shah, on the other hand, talks about how the Sherni (2021) actor inspired her professionally and personally. She says, “I remember her (Balan) from Hum Paanch (TV show), and my first thought was, ‘Who is this sunshine?’ I’ve met her before at parties and screenings, but we never interacted closely. We occasionally used to call each other up if we liked one another’s work. Not only is she an amazing actor, but she’s also a beautiful human being. She’s a woman who inspires [everyone].”

Balan, who has been in thrillers such as Kahaani (2012) and Te3n (2016), reveals that she is fascinated by the genre: “I love edge-of-the-seat thrillers. It’s one of my favourites. I’d like to qualify Jalsa as a dramatic thriller, and I think this is a very unique space for me as I get to delve into the grey (area) with my character for the first time.”

The Suresh Triveni directorial sees Shah playing a raging mother. Happy that a mother’s role is more nuanced in today’s time, the 49-year-old says, “Unfortunately, much like real life, mothers are identified by the relationship they share with the primary character, and not by who they individually are. A mother is now a full-fledged character, and that is coming across [more clearly now] because of the writing and making. I’m a mother, and there’s both good and ugly in me.”

The theatres have opened up now and a slew of movies are lining up for a big screen release. Ask them if they are apprehensive about Jalsa’s release on OTT and not in theatres, and Balan, 43, says, “Not at all! It’s meant for the global audience. Both the story and the narrative are universal. I’m very happy that we’re able to take it to 240 countries.” Shah agrees and adds, “When a film is released on OTT, it will be there for posterity, and its fate isn’t determined by the collection it makes on the first weekend. We all want to be a part of global cinema.”

