Vindhya Tiwari: I hope this year takes me to the next level

The year 2021 is turning out be the best phase for actor Vindhya Tiwari. Her track in the TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ got aired recently then the UPite shot for her first OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad and next, she is soon expected to make her film debut.

“I hope that this year takes me to a new level. My track of ‘Behula’ worked well for me. I shot for over a month in UP for the role of a cricketer and now, I hope to knock the doors of Bollywood in a while,” said the actor from Varanasi.

A graduate in biotechnology, it was not easy for Vindhya to opt for acting but she was very sure about what she wanted from life.

“I belong to a typical Brahmin family and they were totally against me taking up acting as a career. My mother, who is a principal in a government college, always believed one should follow their heart. So, I was given a-year-and-half to prove myself. And then I shifted to Mumbai and began auditioning.”

She bagged a show as lead but that got shelved. “Time was running out and I was under pressure to return. I got a small role in ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo’ and I took it just to stay back. The show became a hit and I got nominated for my role. It led me to my first show ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’ as the lead and that helped me to establish in the industry.”

Vindhya have been part of shows like ‘Mrs Kushik Ki Paanch Bahuein’, ‘Pammi Pyarelal’ and many more. Her last show ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajawala’ wrapped after the lockdown.

“When you don’t have a godfather and you are new to industry then struggles are surely twofold. But then, you have to keep walking amidst the cloud and carve your own path. I kept working on my terms as I was sure I won’t be able to do bikini or bold shoots. It has been 12 years and God has helped me getting roles that I’m comfortable in.”

Talking about her role of a cricketer, she said, “I’m really passionate about the game and have played a lot of gully cricket back in Varanasi. In fact, during Box Cricket League, I have taken a hat-trick and won the player of the series award. When director Deepak Pandey offered me this role I really got thrilled. So, in my case, I can surely say god has helped me to make a mark. Presently, the only feeling I have is of gratitude towards all!”