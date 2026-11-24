Comedian Vir Das attended the 2026 International Emmy Awards on Tuesday, as his Netflix stand-up special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, was nominated in the Comedy (Best Comedy Series) category. However, he lost to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2. In his first post since the awards were announced, the actor called the loss ‘unfortunate’ but said he was proud to introduce a new designer.

Vir Das says he's proud to introduce a new designer at the Emmys despite his loss. more less

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(Also Read: No win for India at International Emmy Awards 2026 as Vir Das, Real Kashmir Football Club lose out on top honours)

Vir Das on Emmy Awards loss

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In his first post since the Emmy Awards, Vir acknowledged the loss, writing, “Hey folks. Was not fortunate enough to win an Emmy with year. But was super proud to launch a new designer into the world. When big things happen for me, given no one has any fashion expectations from me :-) I find a newcomer, pay them, and platform them.”

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Deep Dive Which show beat Vir Das at the 2026 International Emmy Awards? Vir Das’s Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, lost in the Comedy category to Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2. Had Vir Das won an International Emmy before 2026? Yes. He won in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, sharing the Comedy category award with the third season of Derry Girls. Who designed Vir Das’s outfit for the 2026 International Emmy Awards? Designer Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow created his red-carpet look, featuring Chikankari embroidery in a contemporary menswear design.

{{^usCountry}} He also introduced the designer who made his clothes, adding, “Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow. In her words: "Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow’s signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also introduced the designer who made his clothes, adding, “Meet Mohika Dhawan from Lucknow. In her words: "Sketched a contemporary menswear look bringing Lucknow’s signature Chikankari to a modern red-carpet silhouette. Because Chikankari deserves a red-carpet moment too! 12 karigars brought the look to life, with 8 of them putting in 120 hours of embroidery over just 3 days.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vir posted pictures showing off the outfit he wore to the Emmys. Before the ceremony, he had also posted a picture from the red carpet, writing, “International Emmys day one. Jet lag max. @iemmys #FoolVolume.”

India’s loss at Emmy Awards 2026

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There were two Indian entries competing for international recognition at this year's Emmys, but both lost. Vir won his first International Emmy in 2023 for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He shared the award in the Comedy category with the third season of the British sitcom Derry Girls. He had hoped to win this year too, but lost to División Palermo.

SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club was also competing in the Drama Series category. The show was nominated alongside the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem, but lost the award to Carême. This year, actor Vijay Sethupathi was one of the presenters at the annual gala and he made a stylish appearance on the red carpet in a black tailored suit. He presented the award for TV Movie/Mini-Series to the UK’s Prisoner 951.

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Vir debuted as a director this year with the comedy spy film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he co-produced with Aamir Khan. Kavi Shastri was his co-director on the film, which also starred Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. It received a lukewarm response.