Weak Hero Class 2 full cast: From Park Ji-hoon to Lee Jun-young

'Weak Hero Class 2' introduces a fresh wave of characters and talented actors who bring the Netflix K-drama to life. Here are the major cast members you'll encounter in this next chapter:

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun

Park Ji-hoon returns to the series to reprise as Yeon Si-eun – the former model student who attends the troubled Eunjang High School. Although he is still reeling from his guilt from the events of season 1, Si-eun finds himself in the middle of a notorious gang’s turf war. Park is an actor and South Korean singer who was a former member of the project group Wanna One. His first big break was in the 2019 historical K-drama ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.’

Choi Min-yeong as Seo Jun-tae

At the beginning of the second season, Jun-tae is the head lackey for school bully Choi Hyo-man, who helps him steal the phones of Eungang students. Min-yeong is best known for playing Dae in the rom-com series XO, Kitty.

Ryeoun as Park Hu-min (a.k.a. Baku)

Baku is the strongest at Eunjang High and the head of the Basketball club. He also has a reputation as a fighter. While also being good-natured, he has tried to make Eunjang a peaceful place, but he has unfinished business with Union leader Na Baek-jin. The clash may push the school back into violence. Ryeoun made his acting debut in 2017 and got his big break in romance and youth web series. His best work was for his main role in the 2023 fantasy drama ‘Twinkling Watermelon.’

Lee Min-jae as Go Hyeon-tak (a.k.a. Gotak)

Gotak is Baku’s teammate and best friend, who also has a history with Baekjin and the Union. Min-jae rose to fame with his performance as Seo Geon-hu in the 2023 drama ‘Crash Course in Romance.’

Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin

Na Baek-jin is the leader of the Union – a rowdy gang of students from local high schools. Being one of the best fighters in the area, he is determined to bring Eunjang and his childhood friend Baku under his control. Bae Na-ra debuted as a musical actor in 2013 in stage productions such as Kinky Boots, Grease, West Side Story, and Evil Dead The Musical. His silver screen acting began with the K-drama ‘D.P.’

Lee Jun-young as Geum Seong-je

Seong-je is Baek-jin’s chaotic evil lieutenant in the Union. Jun-young began his career as a K-pop idol in the group U-KISS in 2014. He has also starred in various movies since 2017, like ‘Imitation’ and ‘Love and Leashes.’

Yu Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man

The Eunjang bully, who confronted Si-eun in the season 1 finale, returns in the new season. Yu Su-bin is best known for portraying Kim Ju-muk in the romance K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You.’

Choi Hyun-wook as Ahn Su-ho

Si-eun regularly visits his best friend Su-ho, who is still in coma since the events of the first season. Hyun-wok has skyrocketed to fame with fan favourites like ‘Racket Boys’ and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One.’

Hong Kyung as Oh Beom-seok

The timid third member of season 1’s trio, he is lingering in Si-eun’s thoughts. Kyung is a Baeksang Arts Award-winning actor, known popularly for his roles in K-dramas like ‘School 2017’ and ‘Lovers of the Red Sky.’