Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s K-drama

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun are ready to impress with their upcoming fun-loving K-drama Welcome to Samdalri. The JTBC show follows the journey of two former lovers who reunite and embark on a quest for self-discovery. Touted to fall in the healing romantic comedy genre, this K-drama has generated anticipation through its lively trailer and enthralling character posters. Here is when and where to watch Welcome to Samdalri.

Welcome to Samdalri's release date

Welcome to Samdalri(JTBC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcome to Samdalri will mark the debut on-screen pairing of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. The K-drama will land on December 2, 2023.

Where to watch Ji Chang Wook’s Welcome to Samdalri

The JTBC show will be set to air on JTBC in South Korea and will also be accessible to global audiences through streaming platforms TVING and Netflix.

Also read: My Demon Episode 1 review: Song Kang exudes devilish charm on first date with Kim Yoo Jung

The streaming of the show is scheduled to commence on December 2 and conclude on January 21, 2024. Set to debut in the Saturday-Sunday slot, each episode will have a duration of one hour and ten minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Welcome to Samdalri's cast and plot

The drama focuses on Cho Yong Pil and Cho Sam Dal who have lived on Jeju Island since they were young children, and their peaceful lifestyles. As Sam-dal pursues a career as a well-known photographer, she faces challenges that force her to return to her roots, while Yong-pil becomes a weather forecaster devoted to his village. Love blooms again as the two get back together after a long separation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the leads Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin, and Kang Young Seok will also play key roles in the show.

More about Welcome to Samdalri

Joining the list of relaxing K-dramas, away from the bustling city of Seoul set in the serene backdrop of Jeju island, Welcome to Samdalri is yet another addition to shows such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Our Blues, and so on. South Korea’s heartthrob Ji Chang Wook, known for his works in acclaimed K-dramas such as Healer, Suspicious Partner, K2, and more will be appearing alongside Shin Hye Sun. The actress has earlier worked on shows like Mr Queen and Still 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out the trailer!