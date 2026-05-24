What happens to Coltrane in Nemesis? What to know as crime thriller streams on Netflix

Netflix's crime thriller Nemesis has taken the streaming world by storm since dropping all eight episodes on May 14, 2026.The show is written by Courtney A. Kemp, co-created by Tani Marole. The show follows a brutal battle LAPD detective and a calculating heist mastermind, Coltrane Wilder.

Who is Coltrane Wilder?

Y'lan Noel played the role of Coltrane Wilder in the series(Netflix)

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Y'lan Noel stars in an elite robbery heist team in LA, operating under cover as the very successful businessman and community member, Coltrane Wilder. Director Courtney A. Kemp told Netflix Tudum that the thing the team "really wanted the criminal to be controlled in every aspect of his life." His core motivation throughout the season is leaving crime behind and starting fresh with Ebony.

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Each robbery makes his escape even more difficult. Then the diamond men are murdered by cops, the gangs turn against each other and the betrayals are too formidable to deal with. With a miscarriage to deal with, Ebony believes that a couple more robberies will ensure their future.

What does Coltrane say about Isaiah?

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{{^usCountry}} Coltrane kills Amos "Nightmare" Stiles, Isaiah's father with his own service gun in Isaiah's guest house. Noah, Isaiah's son, watches the killing in a closet. Coltrane then accuses Isaiah of murdering him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coltrane kills Amos "Nightmare" Stiles, Isaiah's father with his own service gun in Isaiah's guest house. Noah, Isaiah's son, watches the killing in a closet. Coltrane then accuses Isaiah of murdering him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As Isaiah nears his goal, he is under house arrest and the force is suspended on him. The move turns the show upside down as the crime solving party (the detective) becomes the criminal and the criminal walks away free, according to Sports Illustrated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Isaiah nears his goal, he is under house arrest and the force is suspended on him. The move turns the show upside down as the crime solving party (the detective) becomes the criminal and the criminal walks away free, according to Sports Illustrated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Meryl Streep’s husband Don Gummer reacts to her dating rumours with Martin Short: ‘At peace’ What Happens to Coltrane in the finale? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Meryl Streep’s husband Don Gummer reacts to her dating rumours with Martin Short: ‘At peace’ What Happens to Coltrane in the finale? {{/usCountry}}

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The tracking agency called "Ebony" takes her downtown for questioning. She gives Coltrane a coded message to tell him that she has been captured and that he should escape. Coltrane will not let her leave the country without her.

Noah gets chased by Coltrane in the end but ends up getting shot in the leg when Coltrane's involved in a big fight with gangs. Coltrane prevents blood loss. Isaiah is torn between taking Coltrane and saving his son, and decides in favor of his son, giving Coltrane the chance to flee. ''You were never going to win." is Coltrane's last word for Isaiah.

Coltrane finds it hard to survive around the police and the cartel but his meticulously planned life is doomed to end. In addition, he is separated from his pregnant wife Ebony. He is also divorced from Ebony, who is pregnant.

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Creator Courtney A. Kemp said to Deadline, "We have definitely ended the season where Coltrane's gonna have to go find his wife."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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