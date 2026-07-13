A new three-part Paramount documentary titled The Real Wolf of Wall Street begins streaming this week on July 14. The show will explore Jordan Belfort's rise and fall, using footage never seen before, FBI files, and old interviews.

What were the Jordan Belfort scam allegations? What to know ahead of The Real Wolf of Wall Street's release (Instagram)

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The team at Paramount says the series will explore parts of Belfort’s story that weren’t shown in the 2013 movie.

You can watch the documentary on Paramount+.

What were the Jordan Belfort scam allegations?

Federal prosecutors built their case against Belfort using evidence of a large, planned "pump and dump" scheme. The main charges against Belfort and his partners included securities fraud, market manipulation, and money laundering.

Belfort allegedly secretly gathered huge amounts of nearly worthless penny stocks through hidden accounts, and his brokers used aggressive, made high pressure phone tactics to spread hype and push people to buy.

During key market events, especially the Steve Madden IPO, Belfort blocked regular investors from selling while his inner circle dumped their shares at the top, causing the stock to crash to zero. To hide profits from the SEC, he used couriers to move cash to Switzerland and hid funds in secret Swiss bank accounts under fake names.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities estimated that Belfort’s boiler room stole over $200 million from ordinary investors. Arrest and prison time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities estimated that Belfort’s boiler room stole over $200 million from ordinary investors. Arrest and prison time {{/usCountry}}

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Belfort’s empire fell after a long FBI and SEC investigation. A Swiss banker turned informant helped uncover Belfort’s offshore accounts.

Belfort was arrested in 1998 on federal charges and faced up to 30 years in prison. He chose to cooperate with authorities, turning informant and secretly recording conversations with his partners.

In 1999, Belfort pled guilty to securities fraud and money laundering. Because of his cooperation with the FBI, his potential sentence was greatly reduced.

He was sentenced to four years in federal prison but served about 22 months at Taft Correctional Institution in California, and was released in 2006.

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Belfort faced a huge compensation order after his case which was $110.4 million to the 1,513 victims he frauded.

The unpaid debt remains a contentious issue, with prosecutors arguing he avoids paying while living a luxurious lifestyle.

Current status shows he has repaid only about 10% to 11% of the total restitution. He is on a lifelong payment plan with a minimum of $10,000 per month, so most victims may never be fully repaid.

– By Tusharika Tripathi