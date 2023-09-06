What's Ahsoka's fate and where does she stand at the end of episode 4

The fourth episode of Ahsoka season 1, titled “Part Four: Fallen Jedi,” ends with a shocking twist: Ahsoka Tano finds herself in a strange and mysterious world, where she comes face to face with the spirit of her former master, Anakin Skywalker. Ahsoka episode 4 ending explained(Lucasfilm)

This is a moment that fans have been waiting for since Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as Ahsoka and Anakin never got to reconcile after he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

Ahsoka will have learned of his redemption, but she still has unresolved feelings and questions for him. Their reunion in Ahsoka is a great opportunity to explore their relationship and history.

But, Ahsoka episode 4’s ending also raises many questions and may change the course of the series. It’s not clear how Ahsoka ended up in this place after Baylan Skoll threw her off the cliff, or what his motives were.

However, this place is not unfamiliar to Star Wars lore and fans, as it has appeared before in Star Wars Rebels. It is the “World Between Worlds,” a Force nexus that connects different points in space and time. It also serves as the Netherworld of the Force, where people go after becoming one with the Force, as Yoda mentioned in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

This explains how Anakin Skywalker’s spirit can appear there.

The World Between Worlds is also the reason why Ahsoka is alive in the first place. In Star Wars Rebels season 4, Ezra Bridger entered the World Between Worlds when Emperor Palpatine tried to access its power for himself. Ezra saw a portal that showed Ahsoka’s duel with Darth Vader in the season 2 finale of Star Wars Rebels, and he saved her life by pulling her through the portal just before Vader could kill her.

Is Ahsoka Dead?

It is very unlikely that Ahsoka is dead, since Star Wars Rebels established that living beings can enter the World Between Worlds. However, it will be interesting to see how Ahsoka episode 5 explains how she got there and how she can get out.