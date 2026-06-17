Where is Taylor Parker now? Latest update on death row inmate featured in Netflix's ‘Maternal Instinct’

Interest in Taylor Parker's case has surged following the release of Netflix's Maternal Instinct, which revisits the killing of Reagan Hancock and the abduction of Hancock's unborn child in Texas. As viewers revisit the case, many are wondering where Parker is now and whether an execution date has been set.

A jury convicted Parker of capital murder and sentenced her to death following a 25-day trial. (Idabel Police Department)

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Parker is currently incarcerated at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

She remains on Texas' death row after being convicted of capital murder in connection with Hancock's death.

Has Taylor Parker's execution date been set?

No. Although Parker was sentenced to death, an execution date has not been scheduled.

A jury convicted Parker of capital murder and sentenced her to death following a 25-day trial. According to KTAL, Parker's legal team petitioned the US Supreme Court in May 2026 to review her case, but the court declined to hear the appeal.

Parker continues to challenge her death sentence through the appeals process.

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{{^usCountry}} The case drew national attention because prosecutors said Parker spent months fabricating a pregnancy after undergoing a hysterectomy that left her unable to have children. Investigators alleged that she staged a fake pregnancy, including a gender reveal event, before targeting Hancock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case drew national attention because prosecutors said Parker spent months fabricating a pregnancy after undergoing a hysterectomy that left her unable to have children. Investigators alleged that she staged a fake pregnancy, including a gender reveal event, before targeting Hancock. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to court testimony, Parker attacked Hancock and forcibly removed her unborn child in an attempt to make it appear that she had given birth. Authorities later stopped Parker and transported her to a hospital, where investigators began unraveling the circumstances surrounding the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to court testimony, Parker attacked Hancock and forcibly removed her unborn child in an attempt to make it appear that she had given birth. Authorities later stopped Parker and transported her to a hospital, where investigators began unraveling the circumstances surrounding the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Court records cited by media reports also alleged that Parker repeatedly disrupted jail operations while awaiting trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court records cited by media reports also alleged that Parker repeatedly disrupted jail operations while awaiting trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the documents: "The defendant has been incarcerated at the Bowie County jail and has continuously and repeatedly caused chaos and confusion and has disrupted jail operations by fabricating grievances, medical conditions and issues with other inmates and correctional officers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the documents: "The defendant has been incarcerated at the Bowie County jail and has continuously and repeatedly caused chaos and confusion and has disrupted jail operations by fabricating grievances, medical conditions and issues with other inmates and correctional officers." {{/usCountry}}

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Parker initially pleaded not guilty but later acknowledged her responsibility for the crime.

Despite continuing to appeal her death sentence, Parker has publicly stated that she does not believe she should be released from prison.

In an interview with The Mirror, she said: "It's the hardest thing to admit, but I do not believe in going home for myself. My place is here. I stand firm on the belief you do not deserve to have something you took from another."

Harini Oviya

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