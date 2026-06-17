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Where is Taylor Parker now? Latest update on death row inmate featured in Netflix's ‘Maternal Instinct’

Interest in Taylor Parker's case has increased with Netflix's ‘Maternal Instinct’. 

Jun 17, 2026 02:00 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Interest in Taylor Parker's case has surged following the release of Netflix's Maternal Instinct, which revisits the killing of Reagan Hancock and the abduction of Hancock's unborn child in Texas. As viewers revisit the case, many are wondering where Parker is now and whether an execution date has been set.

A jury convicted Parker of capital murder and sentenced her to death following a 25-day trial. (Idabel Police Department)

Parker is currently incarcerated at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville, Texas, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

She remains on Texas' death row after being convicted of capital murder in connection with Hancock's death.

Has Taylor Parker's execution date been set?

No. Although Parker was sentenced to death, an execution date has not been scheduled.

A jury convicted Parker of capital murder and sentenced her to death following a 25-day trial. According to KTAL, Parker's legal team petitioned the US Supreme Court in May 2026 to review her case, but the court declined to hear the appeal.

Parker continues to challenge her death sentence through the appeals process.

Parker initially pleaded not guilty but later acknowledged her responsibility for the crime.

Despite continuing to appeal her death sentence, Parker has publicly stated that she does not believe she should be released from prison.

In an interview with The Mirror, she said: "It's the hardest thing to admit, but I do not believe in going home for myself. My place is here. I stand firm on the belief you do not deserve to have something you took from another."

Harini Oviya

 
murder netflix us news us crime news us entertainment
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