Who is Mother in Netflix’s The Boroughs? Mystery explained as Season 1 ends with cliffhanger

One of the biggest mysteries in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller The Boroughs is the character “Mother.” This strange creature hidden beneath the retirement community is a lingering presence throughout the series and adds to its central theme. Mother remains one of the biggest mysteries in Netflix's The Boroughs (Netflix)

Throughout the season, viewers can hear the characters speak about Mother with fear and curiosity. But when the series slowly progresses, its true importance is revealed.

Mother becomes the key to understanding the strange creatures, the dark secrets and the unusual events affecting the residents. However, by the end of Season 1, the show leaves several questions unanswered.

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Mother is the source of the Boroughs’ secret The events in the series show that Mother originated from a mysterious egg discovered from underground by Marcus Shaw. He later became known as Blaine. The egg was found deep beneath the area where the retirement community was built later. After it hatched, Blaine and his wife Anneliese discovered that Mother had extraordinary abilities.

They eventually understood that Mother’s blood could slow aging and could help to cure illnesses. This discovery became the foundation of everything that followed. Over time, the retirement community was created around this. This allowed Blaine and his allies to continue benefiting from Mother’s powers.

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Why is Mother so important? Mother is not simply a monster living beneath the town. She is directly connected to the creatures that attack residents in the series. The show reveals that these creatures are her "children". At the same time, Mother herself requires human brain fluid to survive.

The mystery increases because Mother appears to possess abilities that go beyond physical strength. She communicates with certain characters mentally. She seems connected to strange visions, signals and unexplained phenomena occurring throughout the community.

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What exactly is Mother? One of the most interesting details is that the creators intentionally avoided giving a complete answer.

The co-creator, Jeffrey Addiss, said, “We know what Mother is exactly.” However, he also explained that revealing the full truth is part of a larger story planned for future seasons.

The series does not officially confirm whether she is an alien life form, a supernatural being or something entirely different. The show only provides clues rather than a direct explanation.

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Mother’s connection to Sam Mother shares an unusual bond with Sam Cooper, played by Alfred Molina. Throughout the season, Sam experiences visions, strange signals and moments that seem connected to her presence. The creators have suggested that themes involving transmission, communication and distorted signals play a major role in understanding their connection.

This relationship becomes even more important during the finale. Sam helps bring Mother back to the location for her desired end. The events that follow ultimately change both Mother’s fate and Sam’s future.