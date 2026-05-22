Where is Benjaman Kyle now? 5 things about Burger King Doe ahead of HBO Max's The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle

The four-part documentary series explores the life of the man once known as “Burger King Doe” and the shocking discoveries made while tracing his forgotten past. Here are five things to know about Benjaman Kyle ahead of the documentary’s release.

An injured and naked man was found behind a Burger King outlet in Georgia in 2004. This event created a mystery that puzzled investigators and people. Now, HBO Max is coming with The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle, which revisits the curious story of the man later known as Benjaman Kyle and the long search to find his real identity

1. Kyle was found naked behind a Burger King in 2004 On August 31, 2004, employees at Burger King in Richmond Hill, Georgia, discovered an injured man lying naked behind the restaurant. He had severe sunburn, ant bites and signs of head trauma, but no identification or personal belongings.

Authorities initially referred to him as “Burger King Doe” because they could not find his real identity. After regaining consciousness, the man said he remembered the first name “Benjaman” and later chose the surname “Kyle” based on the initials “B.K.” from the case nickname.

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2. He suffered from a rare form of dissociative amnesia Doctors and psychologists later concluded that Kyle was suffering from dissociative amnesia, a rare condition that caused him to lose almost all memories connected to his identity and past life.

Although he could remember fragments of places, old buildings and cultural references from Indiana and Colorado, he reportedly had no clear memory of his real name, family or how he ended up in Georgia.

The mystery drew attention over the years, leading to television appearances, DNA testing and public appeals aimed to discover his identity.

3. His real identity was finally discovered in 2015 After more than a decade of investigations and genetic genealogy research, Kyle’s identity was officially confirmed in 2015 as William Burgess Powell, a man born in Indiana on August 29, 1948. The genetic genealogy research was led by CeCe Moore.

Researchers later discovered that Powell had disappeared from his family in the 1970s. His relatives reportedly believed he had died years earlier. The breakthrough eventually allowed him to regain legal identification and access government assistance after years of living without official documents.

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4. The HBO Max docuseries revisits unanswered questions The upcoming documentary series The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle follows filmmakers Eric and Shannon Evangelista as they attempt to further investigate Powell’s past.

According to reports, the series uncovers inconsistencies in Kyle’s story and explores possible links connected to people from his past.

The series will also document uncomfortable moments during filming that left members of the production team concerned about his behavior.

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5. Where is Benjaman Kyle now? As of 2026, William Burgess Powell, who is still widely known as Benjaman Kyle, appears to be living a relatively private life away from national media attention in or around Lafayette, Indiana. Publicly available reports suggest he has largely stayed out of the spotlight following the rediscovery of his identity.

However, the new HBO Max and Investigation Discovery series has once again brought renewed interest to one of America’s strangest unidentified-person cases.

The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle premieres May 25 and May 26 on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on HBO Max.