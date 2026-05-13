Intrigued by cold cases? 5 chilling shows documenting unsolved murders and more – from ‘The Jinx’ to ‘Dead of Winter’

Cold cases create severe, long-lasting impacts for families that are affected by them. These cases prevent closure and lead to families experiencing "ambiguous loss," a unique type of grief that causes chronic and unresolved pain. Intrigued by cold cases? 5 chilling shows to watch - The Keepers (L), The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (R) and more (Netflix, HBO)

Cold cases also leave dangerous criminals in communities, allowing more potential crimes to occur. They strain police resources and foster public helplessness.

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These cases continue to exist in the uneasy space between truth and mystery, intriguing people’s interest. Unanswered questions, missing pieces, and the haunting possibility that the truth is still out there waiting to be uncovered triggers public interest.

If you are intrigued by cold cases, here are five shows you can binge-watch.