Nancy Guthrie case: Journalist addresses new ‘twist’ amid investigation, ‘An awkward exchange…’

NewsNation’s Brian Entin has addressed a “twist” in the Nancy Guthrie case. Entin addressed the case on Brian Entin Investigates, in an episode titled, "Another twist in Nancy Guthrie investigation—are they really getting closer? Day 100." Religious cards left by a well-wisher are seen outside the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble) (AP)

Entin spoke about a recent video published by Fox News Digital, in which a reporter asked Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for an update on the missing woman’s case outside the sheriff's department.

‘It was kind of like an awkward moment’ Entin recounted, "They asked, 'Are you any closer to solving the case?' and it was kind of like an awkward moment, an awkward exchange, but he responded, 'We are.' And then he got into his Corvette, and he drove off."

Entin then revealed, "I thought that was interesting because my sources close to the investigation, sadly, have been telling me that they are not much closer in terms of solving the case."

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Entin added, "Now, that doesn't mean they're not doing a ton of work behind the scenes, I mean, just like working all day, every day, tracking down every possible tip. But I don't get the sense that, from my sources, that they're getting much closer."

Concluding his thoughts on the topic, Entin said, "Again, there are still tips coming in every day. There were thousands and thousands of tips initially, and more tips that come in. And it's not a cold case, but it's just interesting that the sheriff said that they're getting closer. That's not exactly what I'm hearing."

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He added, "Hopefully, that changes. I mean, it can literally change in a second. DNA evidence, a hot tip could come in—it could change all of that."

Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”