JonBenét Ramsey seen in photo with Epstein? Murdered child's father addresses rumors, ‘People are sick and cruel’

Murdered child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey’s father has spoken out after a video alleged a link between Jeffrey Epstein and the six-year-old girl. A video suggests that a framed picture found on Epstein’s wall is of JonBenét sitting on the shoulders of the disgraced financier, TMZ reported. JonBenét Ramsey seen in photo with Epstein? Murdered child's father addresses rumors (Boulder Police Department)

This comes after the Department of Justice on Friday released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents, and thousands of videos and images.

Rumors on social media claimed that a photo of JonBenét was featured in the Epstein files. TikTok users speculated that the little girl sitting on Epstein’s shoulders in a framed picture is JonBenét. Even though the girl in the image is redacted from the files, social media users appeared to believe that JonBenét is the person blurred out.

John Ramsey, JonBenét’s father, has dismissed the claims.

“Absolutely no truth to it,” John told TMZ. “I haven’t seen this, but with AI [artificial intelligence], anything is possible. I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn’t happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel.”

“People are sick and cruel,” he further told People. “The internet will destroy us as a country if we don't get it under control because that's obviously made up. It's just scary. There's no truth to that at all, but the fact that people believe it is quite scary, actually.

Read More | Bryan Johnson recalls feeling ‘sick to my stomach’ after call with Epstein, ‘Strongest negative feeling I’ve ever had…’

“I keep waiting for somebody to accuse me of being an Epstein customer,” he added.

Speculations also surfaced that Ghislaine Maxwell was in attendance at JonBenét’s sixth birthday party, just three months before the child was found murdered, nbcrightnow.com reported. The claims, however, are unsubstantiated.

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey JonBenét was reported missing from her home in the 700 block of 15th Street on December 26, 1996. She was later found dead in the same house in Boulder, Colorado, and according to an autopsy, she had been killed by strangulation.

According to the City of Boulder, detectives have been unable to solve the case despite following up on every lead that has come into the department, which includes more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails. Authorities have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with over 1,000 individuals in connection to the crime.

Read More | Trump's big claim about newly released Epstein files, ‘Not only does it absolve me…’

Boulder Police have consistently worked on the case with several stakeholders across the country, including the FBI, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and various outside forensic labs.

John has been vocal about using cutting-edge labs to crack the cold case. He said he is hoping that the police agency will be open to trying genetic genealogy.

“They don't tell us much,” John said about the Boulder police, per People. “We're going to press pretty hard for answers. Are you doing this or not? Just tell us. If you're doing it, great. We'll shut up. If we don't feel like you are doing it, then we're going to take other actions. But there's no reason not to.”

He added, "I hope that [the Boulder Police Chief] will say, "Yes, we are employing that."”

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn previously said, “The killing of JonBenet was an unspeakable crime and this tragedy has never left our hearts. We are committed to following up on every lead and we are continuing to work with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners around the country until this tragic case is solved. This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”