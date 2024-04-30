Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina talks about disapproving father in viral video, fans get emotional. Watch

Alfred Molina, known for playing the iconic Dr. Otto Octavius aka Doctor Octopus in Spiderman franchise, once worked at a restaurant. The actor, in an interview with Vanity Fair spoke about his struggle as an actor and why his father disapproved of his profession. (Also read: Tom Holland talks about returning with Spider-Man 4: 'We have a legacy to protect') Alfred Molina recently got emotional recalling his father's disapproval for his acting career.

Alfred Molina thinks he disappointed his father

While remembering his initial days of struggle, Alfred said, “My father got me a job as a waiter in the restaurant where he was working. If I say so myself, I was a good waiter to the point where the management offered me the chance to do a two week management training course. I turned it down because I had got an acting job.

"So, my father says, ‘What is this acting job, how much are they paying you? I said, ‘Well, I am getting union. You know, unions get 15 pounds a week.’ He said, ‘15? How much do you make here?’ I said, ‘About 30-35.’ My father said, ‘Wait a minute. You are making 30, 35 here, then you go to do making 15.’ I said yeah. And he looked at me and that look on his face that you reserve for the mad and the lost. He just stared at me like he didn't recognize me. And the only thing I could say to him was: ‘This is what I love, dad.’ And he never quite got it. I did disappoint my dad. Yeah. I think if my dad had lived a little longer, I think he hopefully would've realised that I hadn't wasted my time.” Alfred got visibly emotional at the last words.

The clip is being heavily shared on social media, with many getting emotional over Molina's words. “This is why it’s important for parents to believe in their children. Not flippantly, but genuinely. He is left with the feeling that his dad died disappointed in him when he could have easily been left with knowing his dad believed in him,” wrote a person on Twitter.

“Didn't realize how overdue for a good cry i was until i saw this clip of alfred molina talking about his dad,” read another tweet.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

About Alfred Molina

Alfred portrayed the role of Dr. Otto Octavius who turns into Dr Octopus in Tobey Maguire-Kristen Dunst starrer Spider-Man 2. He reprised his character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, William Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and others in crucial roles.