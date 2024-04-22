Tom Holland talks about returning with Spider-Man 4: 'We have a legacy to protect'

Tom Holland became symbolic of Marvel's friendly neighbourhood superhero ever since he was introduced as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. The actor attended the Sands International Film Festival, where his short film Last Call was screened. Tom, in an interview with Deadline Hollywood, spoke about his plans for Spider-Man 4. (Also read: Tom Holland's social media hacked: SpiderVerse NFTs shoot a crypto scam web) Tom Holland recently opened up about his plans for Spider-Man 4.(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tom Holland opens up on Spider-Man 4

On being quizzed about returning with the fourth instalment of Spider-Man, Tom said, “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films. I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So, the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more. We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

He further added, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.”

About Spider-Man franchise

Spider-Man: No Way Home released in December 2021. It also starred Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong in pivotal characters. The Marvel action-thriller, for the first time, brought the concept of multiverse. The Jon Watts directorial showcased Toby and Andrew from Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise teaming up with Tom.

Tom's short film Last Call is a sports drama written and directed by his brother Harry Holland. The movie premiered at the Sands International Film Festival and features Lindsay Duncan, Nicola Harrison and Ewens Abid in crucial roles.