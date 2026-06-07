Who was Rachel Nickell's boyfriend Andre Hanscombe and where is he now?

The Netflix fans are in search of Andre Hanscombe, the boyfriend of Rachel Nickell, following the release of the crime documentary, "The Murder of Rachel Nickell."

Rachel Nickell and her son Alex.(Netflix)

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The film brought attention once again to one of the most infamous murder cases. The documentary directed by Lucky Bowden was released on June 4. The murder of Rachel Nickell, a 23-year-old mother was revisited through the documentary.

Along with the documentary, Netflix also released a drama series named "The Witness." Unlike the documentary, the series focuses on the life of Rachel's partner and son after her death.

As viewers learn about the case, they become curious to know about Rachel Nickell's boyfriend.

What happened to Rachel Nickell?

Rachel Nickell was attacked and murdered on July 15, 1992, while she was walking on Wimbledon Common with her son, Alex, and their dog. The crime that happened in broad daylight shocked the United Kingdom and immediately drew attention.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation quickly became one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Britain. Police initially focused on Colin Stagg. Years later, advances in DNA technology helped to identify Robert Napper, the actual murderer. Napper admitted that he killed Rachel in 2008. Who was Rachel Nickell's boyfriend? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation quickly became one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Britain. Police initially focused on Colin Stagg. Years later, advances in DNA technology helped to identify Robert Napper, the actual murderer. Napper admitted that he killed Rachel in 2008. Who was Rachel Nickell's boyfriend? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the time of her death, Rachel Nickell was in a relationship with Andre Hanscombe. The couple lived together near Wimbledon Common and had a son, Alex. After Rachel's murder, Hanscombe faced the challenge of raising his traumatized child. The unexpected events in life weakened Hanscombe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the time of her death, Rachel Nickell was in a relationship with Andre Hanscombe. The couple lived together near Wimbledon Common and had a son, Alex. After Rachel's murder, Hanscombe faced the challenge of raising his traumatized child. The unexpected events in life weakened Hanscombe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For privacy and a chance to rebuild their lives, Hanscombe and Alex moved to France and then Spain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For privacy and a chance to rebuild their lives, Hanscombe and Alex moved to France and then Spain. {{/usCountry}}

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Hanscombe later wrote about his experiences and has spoken publicly about the emotional turmoil that he and his family faced after the incident.

How The Witness tells Andre Hanscombe's story

While The Murder of Rachel Nickell focuses on the crime and investigation, Netflix's drama series shifts attention to Andre Hanscombe and Alex. Rather than focusing on investigations and courtroom developments, the three-part series explores grief, trauma and survival from the perspective of the family left behind.

Actor Jordan Bolger portrays Andre Hanscombe in the series. The series portrays Hanscombe's efforts to protect and support Alex while they navigate towards a new phase after a personal loss. The production was developed with input from both Andre and Alex. The corporation from Hanscombe and Alex helped to ensure the accurate representation.

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Netflix's documentary and drama series offer viewers a chance to revisit the case from different perspectives. While the investigation remains a significant part of the story, Andre Hanscombe's journey continues to stand as one of its most powerful and emotional elements.

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