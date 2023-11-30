Why is everyone hating player 065 in Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge fans are furious with Player 065, who they dubbed as the “real villain” of the show. The latest episodes of the Netflix series, which aired on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, featured a game of Marbles that eliminated half of the remaining players.

Netizens are furious with Player 065's behaviour in the Squid Game: The Challenge(Netflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The game required the players to choose a partner, but they soon discovered that they had to face each other in a life-or-death match. One of the most tense and frustrating pairings was between Player 065 and Player 399, who could not agree on what game to play.

Player 399 suggested a strategy game, but Player 065 insisted on a throwing game. He refused to compromise or listen to her reasoning, and accused her of being unreasonable and loud. He also displayed a condescending and misogynistic attitude towards her, saying things like “You’re a woman, you should be good at throwing” and “You’re acting like a child”.

ALSO READ| Megyn Kelly slams Gigi Hadid over ‘inaccurate’ claims about Israel as model apologises for not ‘fact-checking’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two wasted most of their time arguing, and when they finally decided to play rock-paper-scissors, they ended up with a tie. As a result, they were both eliminated from the game.

Fans of the show were outraged by Player 065’s behavior, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger and disappointment.

Many viewers called him a “pri*k”, a “j**k”, and a “loser”, and blamed him for both of their deaths.

One user, @IiciousVeto, tweeted, “Player 065, you’re so annoying. You’re a grown man acting like a baby!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user, @SquidFan101, wrote, “Player 065 is the worst. He’s the real villain of the show. He deserved to die, but he took Player 399 with him. She was so nice and smart. I hate him so much.”

Squid Game: The Challenge will conclude next week with the season finale, where the winner of the $4.56 million prize will be revealed. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will survive the final game and become the ultimate champion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON