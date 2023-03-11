Will Smith joke removed from Chris Rock's Netflix special Selective Outrage for this reason

One of the jokes, where Chris Rock targeted Will Smith, has now been edited out of his new Netflix special, Selective Outrage. Apparently, Chris took the name of a wrong film of Will Smith in the joke, which was then cut out from the final edit of the show. "I f**ed up the joke," Chris admitted later. (Also read: Chris Rock on Will Smith's Oscars slap in Netflix special: ‘I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah...')

In the show, Chris took a jibe hinting at a time when he and Will Smith had an alleged conversation about hosting the 2016 Oscars. Chris said, "Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars — I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of s*** ever!" He intended to refer to the 2015 sports biopic, Concussion, where Will Smith played a forensic pathologist who stands his ground even when the NFL attempts to sideline his research about how chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration affects football players. Chris then said, "No, not Emancipation. I f***** up the joke."

Chris had named Will's recent film Emancipation, which released in December last year. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the joke has been edited out of the current version of the show.

The feud began on March 27, at the night of the Academy Awards, Chris Rock, who was the host for the night, made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he couldn't wait to see her star in GI Jane 2, alluding to her shaved head. Will then responded to the joke by going on stage and slapping him in front of everyone. Later that night, he made an emotional speech upon winning Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard. Later, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for his outburst and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. He was also banned from Oscars for ten years.

A year after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, Chris Rock finally responded fiercely in this new show. In this special, which marked the first live global event in the history of Netflix, Chris said, "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Will Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f****** knows. I got smacked like a year ago… and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears... I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King] crying. You will never see it… It’s never going to happen."

