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Will there be Euphoria season 4? HBO's popular drama in focus after shock ending

Euphoria's season 3 leaves fans wondering about a fourth season. HBO hasn't confirmed renewal, and Sam Levinson claims he has no plans for more episodes.

Jun 02, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT US Desk
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After a mixed audience reaction to the season 3 of Sam Levinson's Euphoria, the speculations around another season are being discussed. HBO has not confirmed a fourth season of Euphoria.

This image released by HBO shows Zendaya from the series "Euphoria."(AP)

The network has listed the season 3 finale as a “season finale,” not a “series finale,” so the door is still open, but no renewal has been announced.

Creator of the show, Sam Levinson told Variety in April that he writes “every season like it’s the last season.” He also claimed that he has “no plans” for season 4. The same report says he wanted to finish season 3 as strongly as possible, which makes the current season feel like a possible ending point.

Also Read | Sam Levinson shares Sydney Sweeney's 3-word reaction after he proposed cutting Cassie's nude scenes

The current season is also being treated like a possible sendoff. The finale runs for 93 minutes, which adds to the feeling that the story may be closing rather than expanding.

Fan reaction online

Fans have been debating the future of Euphoria on Reddit and X. On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “What would a season 4 even be about?” Another on X posted, “If season 3 is the end, at least give us a real finale.”

Whether the makers will renew the show for season 4 is still unconfirmed. The show’s future depends on HBO, the creative team, and what happens when the current season ends.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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