Will there be Euphoria season 4? HBO's popular drama in focus after shock ending

After a mixed audience reaction to the season 3 of Sam Levinson's Euphoria, the speculations around another season are being discussed. HBO has not confirmed a fourth season of Euphoria.

This image released by HBO shows Zendaya from the series "Euphoria."(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The network has listed the season 3 finale as a “season finale,” not a “series finale,” so the door is still open, but no renewal has been announced.

Creator of the show, Sam Levinson told Variety in April that he writes “every season like it’s the last season.” He also claimed that he has “no plans” for season 4. The same report says he wanted to finish season 3 as strongly as possible, which makes the current season feel like a possible ending point.

Also Read | Sam Levinson shares Sydney Sweeney's 3-word reaction after he proposed cutting Cassie's nude scenes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Zendaya who plays Rue in the series, told The Drew Barrymore Show, “I think so, yeah,” when asked whether the current season would be the last. Season 3 ended with the deaths of Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, making a future season harder to imagine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zendaya who plays Rue in the series, told The Drew Barrymore Show, “I think so, yeah,” when asked whether the current season would be the last. Season 3 ended with the deaths of Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, making a future season harder to imagine. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, a recent report by Forbes stated that Euphoria season 4 “may no longer be impossible” due to rise in viewership for season 3 by a 44 percent as compared to season 2 premiere. What that means for the story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, a recent report by Forbes stated that Euphoria season 4 “may no longer be impossible” due to rise in viewership for season 3 by a 44 percent as compared to season 2 premiere. What that means for the story {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The safest reading is that season 4 remains uncertain. HBO has not announced a renewal, and the creator has said he currently has no plans for one. At the same time, the network’s choice of wording keeps the possibility alive until it makes a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The safest reading is that season 4 remains uncertain. HBO has not announced a renewal, and the creator has said he currently has no plans for one. At the same time, the network’s choice of wording keeps the possibility alive until it makes a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The current season is also being treated like a possible sendoff. The finale runs for 93 minutes, which adds to the feeling that the story may be closing rather than expanding.

Fan reaction online

Fans have been debating the future of Euphoria on Reddit and X. On Reddit’s r/euphoria, one user wrote, “What would a season 4 even be about?” Another on X posted, “If season 3 is the end, at least give us a real finale.”

Whether the makers will renew the show for season 4 is still unconfirmed. The show’s future depends on HBO, the creative team, and what happens when the current season ends.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON