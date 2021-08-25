Zeeshan Khan evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal, shows injuries on Instagram

Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house on Wednesday. The actor was sent home by Bigg Boss after he got violent with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during a task.

Footage from inside the house shows a shirtless Zeeshan snatching away flags from Nishant's hands even as Pratik tried to stop him. After Pratik and Nishant protested against Zeeshan's behaviour, they begin pushing each other away.

Bigg Boss then announced that Zeeshan will be evicted from the house. His friend, Divya Agarwal was seen telling him to stay calm and later crying at his exit.

After returning home, Zeeshan took to Instagram to share pictures of the injuries he had suffered. He showed the few scratches he got on his arms and chest and did not share any caption with his post, only a folded hands emoji.

Zeeshan's fans showed him their support. "We want zeeshan back it’s totally unfair," wrote one. "We stand with you Zee," another wrote. Earlier this week, Zeeshan suffered an anxiety attack after host Karan Johar thrashed him on Sunday's episode. He was seen coughing on his bunk bed, feeling nauseous as others around him tried to help him.

Karan Johar had taken offence to Zeeshan's comment: “Ladki ho toh daayre mein raho (You are a girl, stay in your limits)”. On the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan said, "This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man’s mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism."

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba call Karan Johar biased, say he 'never spoke to any of the boys'

Later, Zeeshan and Milind Gaba talked about the episode and said that they found Karan to be a biased host who doesn't listen to the boys inside the house. "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed," Zeeshan said.