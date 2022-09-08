When Asha Bhosle recalled saying yes to relationship with RD Burman: 'Yeh mere peechhe pade thhe, kya karti?'

Singer Asha Bhosle had once spoken about how her relationship with her musician husband RD Burman had started. In an interview in 1993, Asha said that RD Burman was after her and would praise her and eventually she had to agree to him. She also recalled her sister, late singer Lata Mangeshkar's reaction to their relationship. (Also Read | When RD Burman sent Asha Bhosle flowers 'anonymously' for years, his 'face fell' as she wanted to 'throw them away')

RD Burman's first marriage was with Rita Patel in 1966. But they divorced in 1971. He then tied the knot with Asha in 1980. They also parted ways a few years later. Throughout their career of several decades, RD Burman and Asha recorded many songs together which went on to become hits. They also performed at live shows.

Speaking with The Quint, Asha had responded to a question on how their relationship started, "Yeh mere peechhe pade thhe, Asha tumhara sur bahut achha hai, main tumhari awaaz par fida hoon. Finally, kya karti? Ok, kar diya (He was after me, Asha you have a very good tune, I'm smitten by your voice. Finally what could I do? I said okay)."

Recalling the reactions of her sister Lata Mangeshkar and other members of the family, Asha had said, "Didi ne aaj tak iss baare mein kabhi kuch nahin bola, na mujh se, na Pancham se (Till date, she hasn't said anything about the matter, neither to me nor to Pancham)." Rahul Dev (RD) Burman is also known as Pancham.

Asha Bhosle has sung many songs in several languages in her career of eight decades. She also won two National Film Awards, four BFJA Awards, eighteen Maharashtra State Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award and two Grammy nominations. Her work includes film music, ghazals, pop, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, and folk songs, among others.

Her famous songs include Maang Ke Saath Tumhara, Saathi Haath Badhana, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, Aaja Aaja, O Haseena Zulfonwali, O Mere Sona Re, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Mera Kuchh Saamaan, Tanha Tanha, Rangeela Re, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kambakht Ishq, Yeh Lamha, and Lucky Lips among many others.

