Which Friends co-star was Matthew Perry most grateful to, for continued support?

Matthew Perry and his 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc didn't just star in the TV series but created a standard to judge friendships. The sudden death of Perry has brought into spotlight his life and association with his co-stars after the conclusion of Friends.

Actor Matthew Perry (AFP)

In an interview with Diane Sawyer in an October 2022, Perry revealed that out of all his Friends co-stars, Aniston was the one who stayed connected the most.

"She[Jennifer Aniston] was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," said Perry.

Notably, Perry struggled with his addiction to drinking even during the filming of Friends. And Aniston had directly raised his addiction issue with him. When Sawyer made Perry recall the moment Aniston had confronted him, Perry said "Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was."

"I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone," Perry had shared.

In an interview with People in 2022, Perry had highlighted his addiction problem and his co-stars supported him during the days of Friends' shooting.

"I didn't know how to stop. If the police came over to my house and said, 'If you drink tonight, we're going to take you to jail,' I'd start packing. I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive. So it gets worse and worse as you grow older," recalled Perry.

"[They] were understanding, and they were patient. It's like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That's kind of what the cast did for me," said Perry.

