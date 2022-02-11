Yami Gautam’s husband Aditya Dhar says he is ‘scared of sharing a home’ with her. See her reply

Aditya Dhar praised the trailer of A Thursday, starring his wife Yami Gautam in the lead role. She plays a villainous schoolteacher who holds 16 children hostage in the film.

“Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam!” Aditya joked in a tweet. He also congratulated the team of A Thursday and said that he was looking forward to watching the film. Yami quote-tweeted his post and replied, “Hahaha!!! Nothing to be scared of… see you at home soon.”

In A Thursday, Yami plays a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal, who informs the police that she has taken her students hostage. She threatens to shoot them if her demands are not met. She also insists on speaking to the prime minister. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

Talking about A Thursday, Yami told ANI that she enjoyed showcasing the different shades of her character. “I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!” she said.

Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwala and Premnath Rajagopalan, A Thursday is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in a small, outdoor ceremony on June 4 last year. The wedding took place at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, over two days.

