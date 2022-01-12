Yami Gautam says there are more perks to marrying Aditya Dhar than starring in his future films

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have been married for more than six months now. The Uri actor married the film's director in June last year. Yami has now spoken about whether she would benefit in her career from marrying a filmmaker.

Yami was asked in a recent interview if Aditya would cast her in all his future projects, to which she replied in humour, “The perks of marrying Aditya Dhar are more than just getting acting jobs in his films."

Yami was talking to Gulf News Tabloid about marriage and career. Talking on the topic of nepotism, the actor said, “I don’t defend it [nepotism], nor do I feel the need to defy it. I will be wasting my own time if I do that … I have always generated opportunities for myself based on my acting abilities and how professional I am.”

Yami had surprised her fans when she broke the news of her and Aditya's wedding by sharing the pictures from their nuptials on Instagram. The wedding ceremony was attended by only their immediate family members. Yami did her own makeup and wore a saree given by her maternal grandmother.

Also read: Yami Gautam thanks husband Aditya Dhar for making her birthday special: 'I can say that out loud now'

Aditya and his family had joined Yami for her first birthday after marriage. She had a cake-cutting ceremony on sets as well as a different ceremony with her new family. Aditya shared a picture of a decked up Yami on his Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Love!” Yami replied to him in the comments section, “Can’t thank you enough for making this day so memorable and incredibly special for me, Aditya. Truly blessed.”

Yami was among the star cast of Aditya's successful directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film completed three years of its release on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON