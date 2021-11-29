Yami Gautam thanks husband Aditya Dhar for making her birthday special: 'I can say that out loud now'

Yami Gautam celebrated her first birthday after marriage on Sunday. The Vicky Donor actor has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her new family as well as with her crew members.

Sharing a picture and two videos on Instagram, Yami wrote, “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me. Feeling extremely blessed! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special. We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.” +

In the first pic, Yami is seen with husband Aditya Dhar and family as they all gather in a living room for the cake-cutting ceremony. Yami is seen in a lavender tee with a sleeveless black jacket and makeup as she cuts the cake with a wide smile. Her in-laws are seen clapping for her.

A video shows her cutting a cake on an outdoor shoot with her crew members singing “happy birthday” for her. Another video shows her cutting a cake at probably her place of stay during the shoot. She is seen in a grey robe as she gets a surprise from her unit members. She continues to say “thank you” as they all sing for her while she cuts the cake. She praises them for arranging a small birthday party at such a distant location and even jokes that the table must have witnessed so many such birthdays before.

She wrote in her caption on Instagram, "Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly. Thank you to my amazing crew. Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses etc. And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs ! I am truly indebted by your love."

Yami tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in June. She was last seen in Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. She has quite a few films lined up, including Dasvi and OMG – Oh My God!