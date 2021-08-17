Yami Gautam has changed her name post marriage to Aditya Dhar, here's what she chose

Actor Yami Gautam has changed her name on her social media handles following her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She is using Yami Gautam Ghar as her name.

On Tuesday, Yami took to Twitter and Instagram to share the new poster for her upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. This was when her changed name came to our notice. It is not known when exactly she made the switch.

With her changed name, Yami has became the latest actor to do so in this fashion. Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have changed their names in the same manner.

Yami Gautam's Instagram profile.





Also on Tuesday, Yami took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with a baby who was also named Yami, after the actor. "Holding the most adorable six-months old Yami in my arms. So overwhelmed by this gesture of naming your niece after my name @surekaatul22.. Absolutely loved meeting baby Yami and your family. Blessed to have admirers and well wishers like you. Lots of love and respect," she wrote. In the photo, Yami is wearing a mask while holding the baby in her arms.

Aditya and Yami got married in June. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing the first picture from her wedding, she wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya." Aditya also shared the same message on his page.

Aditya and Yami worked together on their hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. About her love story, Yami told Hindustan Times, "I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike. That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship."