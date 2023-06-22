Cause and Effect | The hidden threat of heat-related deaths

For this, Dr Mavalankar says, “Activate your local networks. Issue alerts in the newspaper, give out ads on the radio, have speakers installed on rickshaws with people making announcements.”

However, there is the issue of these alerts not reaching the most vulnerable: the manual workers slogging out in the sun, and the elderly suffering comorbidities.

“Eastern India is under one of the worst heat waves in its history: Not only daytime but night temperatures are setting records including in Kolkata. Today Tmins (minimum temperatures) were 32C/33C in many stations," Herrera tweeted on June 17.

“Severe heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next two days... Heat wave conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets over south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand during next five days,” the bulletin said.

On June 12, the Met department issued an alert for “heat wave conditions over Uttar Pradesh, east and north peninsular India during next five days”. And there was little preparation for these warnings.

Dr Mavalankar also cited the example of Cyclone Biparjoy, which hit the Gujarat coast on June 15, and involved activating the full might of the government machinery. According to official records, there were no casualties after the cyclone made landfall as most of the people in vulnerable areas were evacuated much in advance following IMD alerts.

The central and state governments’ budgeted expenditure on healthcare touched 2.1% of GDP in the last financial year, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

According to a World Health Organisation Global Health Expenditure database, India's expenditure on health dropped from 4% of its GDP in 2000, to 2.96% in 2020.

The gap in implementation may also have to do with investment in health infrastructure.

“We are not adequately perceiving the threat of extreme heat by not recording mortality. If we did, we could prepare infrastructure in advance,” Mavalankar said. And the cure is simple. In most cases, patients only need ice packs, fanning, and cold water. In more severe cases, IV fluids.

“There is no record of all-cause mortality. If we employed statisticians, and recorded all-cause mortality for a specific area, we will be able to tell when there is an uptick in deaths and correlate it with the extreme weather,” said Dr Dileep Mavalankar, director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

As in UP’s Ballia, the health machinery in India does not record heat-related deaths as such. Only the victim’s comorbidity is added as the factor and not the extreme heat that worsened it.

However, there is no way to quantify the human toll of extreme heat.

Heat stroke often affects the functioning of organs, its effects persisting for up to a week, and has a mortality rate of 30-40%.

Fatigue: When the body reaches abnormally high temperatures, it goes into a state of hyperthermia. But there are stages to it. The first is heat exhaustion, when the muscles start to slow down and fatigue sets in. It graduates to a heat syncope, when dizziness, visual disturbances, intense thirst, and nausea lead to fainting. The final, and often fatal, stage is heatstroke. This kicks in at 40C and symptoms include dry, hot skin and mental dysfunction.

Heart: As the body heats and blood vessels dilate, blood pressure falls. If the blood pressure drops too far, the risk of heart attacks rises.

Lungs: High temperatures are accompanied by still air which allows pollutants to stagnate. This increases the quantity of ground-level ozone -- a gas produced when pollutants react chemically with sunlight. This ozone can reduce lung function.

Perspiration: The hypothalamus acts as the body's thermostat, sensing temperature changes, and making adjustments to keep it near 37C. It works by signalling blood vessels near the skin to dilate, which increases the amount of blood at the surface of the skin from where heat can thus be lost. But this only works if the ambient air temperature is less than the body temperature. If not, sweat glands secrete sweat on the surface of the skin, where evaporation has a cooling effect. But, if a person is already dehydrated due to extreme heat, the body can no longer cool itself by sweating.

Brain: Hot weather has been linked to reduced cognitive function and a higher risk of occupational injury.

Skin: Excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays can cause sunburn, and the more the body is subjected to it, the more likely to lead to skin cancer.

Now, on to the second part of the doctors' statements: aggravation of pre-existing ailments. There are several ways extreme heat affects the human body.

And as the saying goes, it is no rocket science that plants absorb heat better than cement, steel, and glass.

The sun’s heat and light reach the rural and the urban areas the same way. The difference in temperatures, thus, has to do with how the surfaces in each area absorb and hold heat.

Urban heat islands occur when cities replace natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat. (Think malls where once it was an unkempt forested wasteland.)

And these are temperatures that do not consider the Urban heat island effect.

Thus, the district was under a scorching heatwave, recording maximum temperatures at least four degrees above normal for most of last week.

According to Indian Met Department (IMD's) Climatological Tables, climate normals for the period 1991-2020, the mean daily maximum temperature for the district is 37.3 degrees Celsius and mean relative humidity is 63%.

Prolonged exposure to a heat index between 40-54°C is associated with heatstroke.

On Sunday, when UP's Ballia district reported 14 more deaths, a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees C was recorded, along with a relative humidity of 31%. This means that HI actually stood at around 51 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures, combined with relative humidity and wind speed, represent the heat index or the “feels like temperature”, which is a more accurate tool to assess risk.

While high temperatures raise the risk of hyperthermia or heatstroke, even lower temperatures, when coupled with high humidity, can be dangerous as the body struggles to cool down through perspiration.

One of the doctors, from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district hospital, was later shunted out and circumstances of his transfer remained unclear. One must look at what stands out in the doctors' statements: Extreme heat aggravated pre-existing ailments.

Doctors in the region said that extreme temperatures aggravated pre-existing ailments among the victims who were mostly over 60 years of age.

Over the last week, more than 100 people have died in three eastern states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha. The reason: Officially, yet to be found; unofficially, heat stress.

These temperatures are after the Earth recorded its third warmest May since measurements began in 1850, according to Berkeley Earth.

“Central Asia Heat Wave: Another brutally hot day with 48.7C in Iran and crazy hot at high elevations: Tabas (710m) 29.5/46.7 Bam (920m) 33.6/45.7 Khor (921m) 46.4 2 days ago 44C in Tajikistan,45C in China,38C in Siberia Next day's Tajik national heat record will be threatened,” tweeted Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian, on June 19.

And extreme weather events are only now starting to hold our attention.

PREMIUM Women walk as they carry pitchers filled with drinking water on a hot summer afternoon in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 17.(AP)

The 2003 heatwave in Europe lasted for nearly two months. (Reuters)

First, the extreme heat.

Malls have come to replace forested wastelands, in effect creating urban heat islands. (Parveen Kumar/HT Archive)

An illustration of an urban heat island (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

An elderly person suffering from heat-related ailment lies on a stretcher waiting to get admitted outside the overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, UP, on June 19. (AP)

