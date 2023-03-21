International Day of Forests 2023: History, significance, theme

The International Day of Forests is celebrated on March 21 every year to highlight the importance and significance of forests and raise awareness about forest restoration. Forests being the lungs of the world, filter out sediments and purify water and clean the air we breathe. EcoSikh to plant 450 mini forests in Amritsar

The day serves as reminder of the vital role that forests play in our daily lives as these are home to all forms of wildlife and provide sustenance to communities across the world.

History:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

According to the UN website, "Forest sustainable management and their use of resources are key to combating climate change, and to contributing to the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations."

Significance:

According to a UN estimate, more than 1.6 billion people are directly dependent on forests for food, medicines, shelter, energy, shelter, income etc. The day calls upon citizens, governments, NGOs, other local, national and international organisations to undertake activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns and protect forests from destruction.

The United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organise such campaigns in collaboration with governments. The Collaborative Partnership on Forests also organises some campaigns around the world.

Theme:

The theme for each year is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. The theme of the International Day of Forests for 2023 is 'Forests and health.' The theme for this year highlights the connection between the forests and health.

According to the UN website, forests contribute a lot to an individual's health, ranging from purifying the water, cleaning the air, capturing carbon to fighting climate change, providing food and life-saving medicines, and improving the well-being.

This year calls for giving, not just taking, because healthy forests will bring healthy people.