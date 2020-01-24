e-paper
10 times Kim Kardashian and clan went make-up free and looked gorgeous

Kim Kardashian West as well as other Kardashians and Jenners are known for their runway and red-carpet ready make-up looks. Here are 10 times they went make-up free and looked gorgeous doing it.

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The Kardashians and Jenners are known for their glitz and glamour.
The Kardashians and Jenners are known for their glitz and glamour.(Instagram/ kimkardashian)
         

Kim Kardashian West, 39, is known for her runway and red-carpet ready make-up looks. Between maintaining those perfect curves, taking care of four toddlers, studying law, and managing multi-million beauty and clothing brands, like any normal person would she likes to opt for sweatpants and a make-up free face. She was recently seen in grey sweatpants and a radiating make-up free face heading out to meet her husband, Kanye West. And Kim has shown the internet and us, you can be naturally beautiful without the glitz and glam; it may be a rare sight, but Kim’s natural face gives us the confidence boost we need to go make-up free too. Here are 10 times the Kardashian and the Jenners went make-up free and looked gorgeous doing it.

Kim was recently spotted wearing sweatpants and no make-up, yet still looking gorgeous.
Kim was recently spotted wearing sweatpants and no make-up, yet still looking gorgeous. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Kim Kardashian

Kim also loves going make-up free around her family. She loves posing with her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as going bare-face and free on her dates with Kanye.

Kim captioned her picture, ‘My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby.’
Kim captioned her picture, ‘My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby.’ ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Posing with her youngest Psalm, Kim posted on Instagram showing off her natural beauty.

The internet called Kim relatable with her late night McDonald’s picture.
The internet called Kim relatable with her late night McDonald’s picture. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Kim’s skin glowed as she went on a late night McDonald’s run.

Kim camptioned the picture. ‘SAME’.
Kim camptioned the picture. ‘SAME’. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

With a sleeping Kanye in the background, Kim shared a car self looking fresh and care-free.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel is not a fan of caked face and is usually seen in minimal makeup and natural hair. On her days off, Kendall loves sporting the natural look- foundation and lipstick free.

Kendall embraced her freckles and make-up free look.
Kendall embraced her freckles and make-up free look. ( Instagram/ kendalljenner )

Kendall showed off her adorable freckles in this make-up free picture she posted on her Instagram.

Kendall’s skin seems to be glowing in the dimly lit picture.
Kendall’s skin seems to be glowing in the dimly lit picture. ( Instagram/ kendalljenner )

Kendall shared a sultry bath-tub picture, captioning it, ‘classic alien hand’.

Kylie Jenner

The cosmetics and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, a new mom loves showing off Stormi and herself in adorable pictures.

Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister.
Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister with a sun-kissed selfie fresh out of the shower captioned ‘morning’.

The mother daughter duo looked pretty in pink, going natural.
The mother daughter duo looked pretty in pink, going natural. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Going pretty in pink, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie with Stormi in an all pink room and matching clothes.

The perfect summer picture, Kylie shines in the sun.
The perfect summer picture, Kylie shines in the sun. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Bikini-clad and straw sun-hat, Kylie gave out some good advice with her caption ‘don’t ever sleep on yourself’. You hear that ladies!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney love going bare-face and can usually be spotted in a pair of jeans with her face fresh & her hair naturally down.

Kourtney loves keeping it natural and care-free.
Kourtney loves keeping it natural and care-free. ( Instagram/ kourtneykardash )

For New Years, Kourtney kept it simple and sweet with a toasty picture of her and her son Mason by a fireplace.

Kourtney sports a diamond choker by Jadelle Beverly Hills.
Kourtney sports a diamond choker by Jadelle Beverly Hills. ( Instagram/ kourtneykardash )

Kourtney was stunningly sporting a diamond choker and a make-up free look in her recent Instagram picture.

Fashion and Trends