10 times Kim Kardashian and clan went make-up free and looked gorgeous
Kim Kardashian West as well as other Kardashians and Jenners are known for their runway and red-carpet ready make-up looks. Here are 10 times they went make-up free and looked gorgeous doing it.fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:41 IST
Kim Kardashian West, 39, is known for her runway and red-carpet ready make-up looks. Between maintaining those perfect curves, taking care of four toddlers, studying law, and managing multi-million beauty and clothing brands, like any normal person would she likes to opt for sweatpants and a make-up free face. She was recently seen in grey sweatpants and a radiating make-up free face heading out to meet her husband, Kanye West. And Kim has shown the internet and us, you can be naturally beautiful without the glitz and glam; it may be a rare sight, but Kim’s natural face gives us the confidence boost we need to go make-up free too. Here are 10 times the Kardashian and the Jenners went make-up free and looked gorgeous doing it.
Kim Kardashian
Kim also loves going make-up free around her family. She loves posing with her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as going bare-face and free on her dates with Kanye.
Posing with her youngest Psalm, Kim posted on Instagram showing off her natural beauty.
Kim’s skin glowed as she went on a late night McDonald’s run.
With a sleeping Kanye in the background, Kim shared a car self looking fresh and care-free.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel is not a fan of caked face and is usually seen in minimal makeup and natural hair. On her days off, Kendall loves sporting the natural look- foundation and lipstick free.
Kendall showed off her adorable freckles in this make-up free picture she posted on her Instagram.
Kendall shared a sultry bath-tub picture, captioning it, ‘classic alien hand’.
Kylie Jenner
The cosmetics and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, a new mom loves showing off Stormi and herself in adorable pictures.
Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister with a sun-kissed selfie fresh out of the shower captioned ‘morning’.
Going pretty in pink, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie with Stormi in an all pink room and matching clothes.
Bikini-clad and straw sun-hat, Kylie gave out some good advice with her caption ‘don’t ever sleep on yourself’. You hear that ladies!
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney love going bare-face and can usually be spotted in a pair of jeans with her face fresh & her hair naturally down.
For New Years, Kourtney kept it simple and sweet with a toasty picture of her and her son Mason by a fireplace.
Kourtney was stunningly sporting a diamond choker and a make-up free look in her recent Instagram picture.