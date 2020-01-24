10 times Kim Kardashian and clan went make-up free and looked gorgeous

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:41 IST

Kim Kardashian West, 39, is known for her runway and red-carpet ready make-up looks. Between maintaining those perfect curves, taking care of four toddlers, studying law, and managing multi-million beauty and clothing brands, like any normal person would she likes to opt for sweatpants and a make-up free face. She was recently seen in grey sweatpants and a radiating make-up free face heading out to meet her husband, Kanye West. And Kim has shown the internet and us, you can be naturally beautiful without the glitz and glam; it may be a rare sight, but Kim’s natural face gives us the confidence boost we need to go make-up free too. Here are 10 times the Kardashian and the Jenners went make-up free and looked gorgeous doing it.

Kim was recently spotted wearing sweatpants and no make-up, yet still looking gorgeous. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Kim Kardashian

Kim also loves going make-up free around her family. She loves posing with her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as well as going bare-face and free on her dates with Kanye.

Kim captioned her picture, ‘My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby.’ ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Posing with her youngest Psalm, Kim posted on Instagram showing off her natural beauty.

The internet called Kim relatable with her late night McDonald’s picture. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Kim’s skin glowed as she went on a late night McDonald’s run.

Kim camptioned the picture. ‘SAME’. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

With a sleeping Kanye in the background, Kim shared a car self looking fresh and care-free.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel is not a fan of caked face and is usually seen in minimal makeup and natural hair. On her days off, Kendall loves sporting the natural look- foundation and lipstick free.

Kendall embraced her freckles and make-up free look. ( Instagram/ kendalljenner )

Kendall showed off her adorable freckles in this make-up free picture she posted on her Instagram.

Kendall’s skin seems to be glowing in the dimly lit picture. ( Instagram/ kendalljenner )

Kendall shared a sultry bath-tub picture, captioning it, ‘classic alien hand’.

Kylie Jenner

The cosmetics and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, a new mom loves showing off Stormi and herself in adorable pictures.

Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Kylie also embraced her freckles shortly after her older sister with a sun-kissed selfie fresh out of the shower captioned ‘morning’.

The mother daughter duo looked pretty in pink, going natural. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Going pretty in pink, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie with Stormi in an all pink room and matching clothes.

The perfect summer picture, Kylie shines in the sun. ( Instagram/ kyliejenner )

Bikini-clad and straw sun-hat, Kylie gave out some good advice with her caption ‘don’t ever sleep on yourself’. You hear that ladies!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney love going bare-face and can usually be spotted in a pair of jeans with her face fresh & her hair naturally down.

Kourtney loves keeping it natural and care-free. ( Instagram/ kourtneykardash )

For New Years, Kourtney kept it simple and sweet with a toasty picture of her and her son Mason by a fireplace.

Kourtney sports a diamond choker by Jadelle Beverly Hills. ( Instagram/ kourtneykardash )

Kourtney was stunningly sporting a diamond choker and a make-up free look in her recent Instagram picture.

