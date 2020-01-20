Paris Fashion Week 2020: Gigi and Bella Hadid twin in coordinated Jacquemus haute couture

fashion-and-trends

The Fall-Winter collection at the 2020 Men’s Paris Fashion Week was all about autumnal hues, subtlety and fluidity, and several luxury couture brands including, Hermes, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, among other showcased their collections in Paris on Saturday.

Supermodels sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the ramp for most of the shows at Paris Fashion Week, but it was their catwalk for Jacquemus that was eye-catching. The sisters bear a huge resemblance to each other, obviously, but during the show they were even dressed in similar colours and styled the same way too, and looked like twins.

While 24-year-old Gigi wore a long flowing coffee white dress, which was cinched on one side at the hip and had a thigh-high slit. Gigi sported golden hoop earrings and tan coloured sandals.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Bella wore a fitted dress with no slits in a similar colour, huge earrings in multiple metallic tones, high socks in white and sandals.

Gigi posted a picture of herself from the ramp on her Instagram and wrote, “Wearing these clothes, you can feel the true inspiration and understanding of dressing others Simon got, from making pieces for his mother, as a child- the first one in 1997. I loved hearing what this show meant to him, Jacquemus herself would be so proud!”

The show was produced by 30-year-old Simon Porte Jacquemus, and the idea was all about soft geometry. The show was all about clever shape-play by the French designer, and the deliberate cutting off of sections and segments, like the thighs or midriff, was to achieve this purpose.

The collection was all about long legs, mushroom-shaped and rounded shoulders, flattened scarves or rounded hats perched atop the head, and fabrics like soft wools and comfy cotton to ensure utmost comfort.

Gigi recently grabbed headlines after the judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex abuse trial dismissed her as a prospective juror. Gigi told the judge that she had met Harvey Weinstein and also multiple witnesses including Salma Hayek, and that she felt she could remain impartial. However, the judge wasn’t convinced and Gigi was ultimately dismissed.

