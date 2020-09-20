e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Alia Bhatt adds a pop of colour to our weekend in a ravishing botanical-printed Sorrento Mini Dress

Alia Bhatt adds a pop of colour to our weekend in a ravishing botanical-printed Sorrento Mini Dress

Alia Bhatt just sprinkled some summery cheer to our brooding mood this Covid-19 quarantine as she showed fans how to light up a house party in a puff sleeve mini dress by Summer Somewhere

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:14 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in a botanical-printed Sorrento Mini Dress
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in a botanical-printed Sorrento Mini Dress(Instagram/aliaabhatt)
         

As the summer slips into autumn, our planners have rarely been buzzing with activity courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic but as the lockdown lifts and people throw house parties as the new norm, Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt showed us how to put the fashion police on alert. While we would give anything up at the moment to make the virus disappear and gather our friends for annual trips to far flung places, Alia was seen making the most of a birthday party in an ensemble from her best friend Meghna Goyal’s brand, Summer Somewhere.

Sprinkling some summery cheer and pop of colour to our weekend, the diva stepped out for the house party in a puff sleeve mini dress. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Raazi star shared a few pictures from the backdrop of the birthday decorations as she flaunted the botanical-printed Sorrento Mini Dress.

The pink Viscose Moroccan Crepe material of the dress, coupled with tangerine floral prints looked too dreamy to be real. Alia teamed the classy hand-made pastel with a pair of bright neon scrappy stilettos.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Leaving her mid-parted hair open down her shoulders, Alia opted for minimalistic makeup with a peachy lip tint, basic foundation layer, dusted blush pink cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. Flashing her dimpled smile for the camera, Alia sets fans hearts aflutter.

Made from a lightweight crepe, the dress featured voluminous sleeves and frilled skirt that suited well with her breezy feminine silhouette. Perfect for festivals, house parties or idle wanderings, the perfect suitcase staple designed dress is priced at Rs 5,590 on Summer Somewhere’s website.

