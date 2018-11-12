Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi suit to Karisma Kapoor’s saree, what to wear to a wedding right now

Soon the wedding season will be in full swing. If you find yourself with more than a few ceremonies to attend and very little time left to shop for an outfit, we’ve got you covered. Celebrities, such as, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and many more were spotted wearing gorgeous Indian ethnic wear with unique details over the weekend; these can work for a variety of weddings functions, from an engagement party to a wedding reception. With a wide range of silhouettes and luxe fabrics (think silk, velvet), these celeb looks show there are so many options to help you be the best-dressed wedding guest.

Scroll on to see the best outfits to wear to a wedding, straight from your favourite celebs. No matter the setting, you’ll arrive in style with these picks. The sarees, lehengas and kurta sets seen on actors Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta and Ileana D’Cruz fit the fancy dress code but are understated enough not to take away from the bride on her big day. These wedding dressing ideas consist of fresh prints, pretty shades, and, most importantly, loads of style:

Actor Alia Bhatt’s ruby silk mashru kurta embroidered with tilla work and paired with a velvet gharara and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee will be perfect for any wedding function. You’ll feel like royalty in this. Style it with statement earrings, à la Alia, to give your outfit an edge. Pull your hair back in a sleek ponytail to take your look to the next level.

If you want an outfit that can work for a wide variety of weddings, think of investing in a saree like actor Karisma Kapoor’s. Her embroidered georgette saree by Sabyasachi is black but still feels special. The striped pattern gives it a bit more personality. It can work for pretty much every kind of special event, including weddings.

Parineeti Chopra’s handwoven silk brocade lehenga and satin pleated backless poncho by fashion designer Payal Khandwala looks comfortable and versatile. It’s time to give the lehenga a refresh, and this style hits the spot. Jewel-toned hues are the perfect pop of colour for a winter wedding. Like Parineeti, wear a single striking accessory to let the outfit shine on its own.

If you’re dressing up for a day-time wedding ceremony, Preity Zinta’s jacket kurta set from designer Anita Dongre looks flattering and fun. The ruby silk ensemble is intricately embroidered with the designer’s signature gota patti craft, along with pearls, zardosi, zari and sequins. We’d describe this outfit as an unexpected but stunning choice for wedding festivities.

How pretty is this? If you’re looking to stand out at a pre-wedding event, Ileana D’Cruz’s Anita Dongre saree (priced at Rs 18,990) is the right choice. It is simple and elegant. The best part, you’ll find so many occasions to wear it. A lightweight hand-block printed saree is something you can wear during the summer, as well as the winter. Like Ileana, style it with a pair of statement silver earrings and a choker for a saree look that’ll always look good.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 17:51 IST